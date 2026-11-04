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Estee Lauder sets 2030 growth, margin targets as turnaround advances - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Estee Lauder sets 2030 growth, margin targets as turnaround advances

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Estee Lauder Targets Up to 18.5% Operating Margin and Sustainable Growth by 2030

Estee Lauder's Strategic Financial Goals and Growth Outlook

Operating Margin Improvement Targets

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder said on Wednesday it aims to lift its adjusted operating margin by as much as 5.6 percentage points over the next three years, as the cosmetics maker builds on progress in its turnaround.

The company is targeting an adjusted operating margin of 16.5% to 18.5% in fiscal 2030, compared with its fiscal 2027 guidance of 12.9% to 13.8%.

Recent Upgrades in Sales and Profit Forecasts

The targets come days after Estee Lauder raised its fiscal 2027 sales and profit forecasts, citing strong demand for premium fragrances and skincare products.

CEO Statement on Growth Strategy

"We are now entering a new chapter, moving beyond restoring growth to accelerating sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value," its CEO Stephane de La Faverie said in a statement as the company held a capital markets event in Shanghai.

"Our fiscal 2027 outlook reflects this momentum, with accelerating organic sales growth and another year of significant profitability improvement," de La Faverie said.

Growth Drivers and Regional Performance

Mainland China as a Key Market

Mainland China is a bright spot in Estee Lauder's turnaround efforts. The company said it expects strong organic sales growth from new and existing products following increased consumer-facing investment.

Annual Growth and Earnings Goals

Estee Lauder also said it aims to deliver mid-single-digit organic sales growth annually and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth through fiscal 2030.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Miyoung Kim)

Key Takeaways

  • Estee Lauder aims to expand its adjusted operating margin to 16.5–18.5% by fiscal 2030, up from the projected 12.9–13.8% for fiscal 2027, representing a gain of up to 5.6 percentage points. (via.tt.se)
  • The company forecasts sustainable mid‑single‑digit annual organic net sales growth and double‑digit adjusted EPS growth through fiscal 2030, supported by the Beauty Reimagined strategy and One ELC operating model. (via.ritzau.dk)
  • Mainland China is a key growth driver: Estee Lauder delivered around 9% organic sales growth in recent quarters and continues to gain prestige beauty market share across skincare, makeup, and fragrances. (stockanalysis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Estee Lauder's operating margin targets for 2030?
Estee Lauder is targeting an adjusted operating margin of 16.5% to 18.5% by fiscal 2030.
How do the new 2030 targets compare to the 2027 guidance?
The 2030 targets are higher, with the 2027 guidance at 12.9% to 13.8% adjusted operating margin.
What is driving Estee Lauder's growth strategy?
Strong demand for premium fragrances and skincare, especially in mainland China, is a key driver.
What annual sales and earnings growth does Estee Lauder expect through 2030?
Estee Lauder expects mid-single-digit organic sales growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth annually.
What recent company event highlighted these targets?
Estee Lauder presented its new targets at a capital markets event in Shanghai.

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