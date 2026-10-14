85% of Surveyed UK Business Professionals Say Avoiding Harm Can Outweigh Profit

Six in ten favour accepting lower returns for better societal outcomes or avoiding harmful investments regardless of potential return
86% say how a business makes its profits matters as much as how much it makes
76% believe ethical considerations should carry as much weight as profitability in major business decisions
14 October 2026, London: The large majority of UK business professionals reject a profit-at-all-costs approach to business, according to new research commissioned by the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy ahead of its 5th AlBaraka Summit in London.
According to a survey commissioned by the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy and conducted in September 2026, 85% of the 500 UK business professionals surveyed agreed that organisations should sometimes sacrifice profit to avoid significant social or environmental harm, with 36% strongly agreeing.
More than three quarters agree that ethical considerations should carry as much weight as profitability when businesses make major decisions (76%), while 86% believe how a business makes its profits matters just as much as the amount of profit it makes.
The research surveyed the views of 500 UK business professionals at organisations with more than 100 employees.
Earlier in the survey, before respondents were given any explanation of Islamic finance, 60% said businesses should either accept lower financial returns where this produces significantly better outcomes for society, or avoid investments that cause significant social or environmental harm regardless of the potential return. By comparison, just 5% said maximising financial returns should be the overriding priority.
H.E. Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General, AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, said: “Profitability is essential to successful business and investment, but these recent findings suggest UK professionals are rejecting the idea that profit should be pursued without regard for how it is generated or the consequences it creates.
What matters is what happens when ethics and financial returns come into direct conflict. A clear majority say there are circumstances where businesses should accept a lower return, or walk away from an investment altogether, rather than cause significant harm.
Ethical finance cannot simply be about regulatory compliance or applying an ethical label to existing products. The more fundamental question is whether financial institutions and businesses are willing to accept responsibility for the consequences of the returns they generate.”
Later in the survey, respondents were given a short explanation of how Islamic finance works. This covered the core principles of Islamic finance: no interest, shared risk, finance tied to economic activity, limits on excessive speculation, and restrictions on investment in businesses that cause social harm.
When asked which principles should play a greater role in modern finance and business, 69% of UK business professionals said that financial institutions have a responsibility to avoid causing social or economic harm, while 55% said that organisations should balance profitability with the impact they have on society.
Khalawi concludes, “The debate about ethical finance extends far beyond any one faith, market or financial product. Principles such as transparency, accountability, avoiding harm and connecting financial decisions with their impact on people and the real economy have much wider relevance.
Islamic finance has addressed many of these questions for centuries. The 5th AlBaraka Summit in London is not simply to discuss those principles in theory, but to ask what they can contribute to the decisions being made by businesses, investors and financial institutions today.”
The 5th AlBaraka Summit in London, taking place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on 13–14 October, explores the theme: “Ethics in Action: Rebuilding Foundations and Advancing the Global Impact of the Islamic Economy,” and will examine how ethical principles can be translated into practical approaches to banking, investment, capital markets and economic development.
About the research
The research was conducted in September 2026 among 500 UK business professionals aged 25–64 who were employed or self-employed and working at organisations with more than 100 employees. Respondents worked across UK industries including banking and finance, manufacturing and telecommunications.
The research explored attitudes towards ethics in business and finance, awareness and perceptions of Islamic finance, and views on its potential role and future development in the UK.
The findings reflect respondents’ stated views, rather than observed business or investment decisions. Agreement with the ethical principles described should not be interpreted as endorsement of Islamic finance products or an intention to use them.
Media Contact:
For further information and to arrange an interview with H.E. Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General, AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, please contact: The AlBaraka Forum press team (albarakaforum@itpr.co.uk) or call 0207 183 8200.
About the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy
AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy is an independent, non-profit, global think tank, specialising in Islamic economy in its holistic sense. The Forum emerged as an extension of the deep-rooted heritage of its founder, Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, a heritage that covered various areas of research and development in Islamic economy.
The Forum seeks to enrich the research resources and serve the knowledge structure of Islamic economy, as well as to build partnerships and alliances with regional and international entities to foresee contemporary economic challenges and developments, in order to keep pace with Islamic economy and finance. This will enhance the outputs of the Forum as a resource for research and knowledge on Islamic economics and finance.
About the AlBaraka Summit Series
AlBaraka Summit Series, founded by Sheikh Saleh Kamel, aims to advance the global reach and impact of Islamic economics and finance. The series began in London and has since expanded to major economic hubs worldwide. It convenes thought leaders and influencers in Islamic economics to discuss timeless fundamentals and contemporary themes, embracing diverse economies from profit-driven enterprises to philanthropic endeavours.