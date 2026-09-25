Worldcoin rises 8.83% over 24-hour window to 25 September 2026

Updated 00:25 UTC. Worldcoin was last quoted at 0.441015 USD, down 0.03% against the 0.441142 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.
Worldcoin (WLD) tracked a notable upward path over the 24-hour window ending at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with the price at 0.405342 USD. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 0.40089 USD by 02:09 UTC. This was followed by a gradual recovery, with the price reaching 0.408806 USD at 04:09 UTC and then climbing to 0.415858 USD by 08:09 UTC.
By midday, Worldcoin was trading at 0.406759 USD at 12:09 UTC, maintaining a slight gain from the window's start. The afternoon saw a marked increase, as the price rose to 0.448276 USD at 16:09 UTC. Shortly after, at 16:18 UTC, Worldcoin reached its highest point of the window at 0.456055 USD. This represented a 12.51% increase from the window's opening price.
In the latter part of the window, the price moderated somewhat, standing at 0.443513 USD at 20:09 UTC. By the close of the window at 00:09 UTC, Worldcoin was priced at 0.441142 USD, marking a net gain of 8.83% over the period. The market capitalisation at the end of the window was reported at 1.6 billion USD.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 00:09 UTC
|00:09 UTC window opened
|0.405342
|+0.00%
|02:09 UTC window low
|0.40089
|-1.10%
|04:09 UTC
|0.408806
|+0.85%
|08:09 UTC
|0.415858
|+2.59%
|12:09 UTC
|0.406759
|+0.35%
|16:09 UTC
|0.448276
|+10.59%
|16:18 UTC window high
|0.456055
|+12.51%
|20:09 UTC
|0.443513
|+9.42%
|00:09 UTC latest
|0.441142
|+8.83%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 00:30 UTC
|00:30 UTC window opened
|0.406377
|+0.00%
|01:30 UTC
|0.405156
|-0.30%
|02:11 UTC window low
|0.401228
|-1.27%
|02:31 UTC
|0.407812
|+0.35%
|03:30 UTC
|0.411028
|+1.14%
|04:30 UTC
|0.410962
|+1.13%
|05:31 UTC
|0.415616
|+2.27%
|06:30 UTC
|0.416912
|+2.59%
|07:30 UTC
|0.414392
|+1.97%
|08:30 UTC
|0.411614
|+1.29%
|09:30 UTC
|0.40452
|-0.46%
|10:30 UTC
|0.40257
|-0.94%
|11:30 UTC
|0.406876
|+0.12%
|12:30 UTC
|0.411067
|+1.15%
|13:30 UTC
|0.418653
|+3.02%
|14:30 UTC
|0.448097
|+10.27%
|15:30 UTC
|0.439978
|+8.27%
|16:30 UTC window high
|0.454544
|+11.85%
|17:30 UTC
|0.445318
|+9.58%
|18:30 UTC
|0.440815
|+8.47%
|19:30 UTC
|0.444836
|+9.46%
|20:30 UTC
|0.441957
|+8.76%
|21:30 UTC
|0.442083
|+8.79%
|22:30 UTC
|0.436056
|+7.30%
|23:30 UTC
|0.441218
|+8.57%
|00:25 UTC latest
|0.441015
|+8.52%