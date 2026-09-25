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Worldcoin rises 8.83% over 24-hour window to 25 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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WLD 0.44 +8.83% as of 25 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
0.41
Open
0.41
Day range
0.40 – 0.46
Volume
Market cap
$1.6bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 00:25 UTC. Worldcoin was last quoted at 0.441015 USD, down 0.03% against the 0.441142 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Worldcoin (WLD) tracked a notable upward path over the 24-hour window ending at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with the price at 0.405342 USD. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 0.40089 USD by 02:09 UTC. This was followed by a gradual recovery, with the price reaching 0.408806 USD at 04:09 UTC and then climbing to 0.415858 USD by 08:09 UTC.

By midday, Worldcoin was trading at 0.406759 USD at 12:09 UTC, maintaining a slight gain from the window's start. The afternoon saw a marked increase, as the price rose to 0.448276 USD at 16:09 UTC. Shortly after, at 16:18 UTC, Worldcoin reached its highest point of the window at 0.456055 USD. This represented a 12.51% increase from the window's opening price.

In the latter part of the window, the price moderated somewhat, standing at 0.443513 USD at 20:09 UTC. By the close of the window at 00:09 UTC, Worldcoin was priced at 0.441142 USD, marking a net gain of 8.83% over the period. The market capitalisation at the end of the window was reported at 1.6 billion USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened0.405342+0.00%
02:09 UTC window low0.40089-1.10%
04:09 UTC0.408806+0.85%
08:09 UTC0.415858+2.59%
12:09 UTC0.406759+0.35%
16:09 UTC0.448276+10.59%
16:18 UTC window high0.456055+12.51%
20:09 UTC0.443513+9.42%
00:09 UTC latest0.441142+8.83%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:30 UTC
00:30 UTC window opened0.406377+0.00%
01:30 UTC0.405156-0.30%
02:11 UTC window low0.401228-1.27%
02:31 UTC0.407812+0.35%
03:30 UTC0.411028+1.14%
04:30 UTC0.410962+1.13%
05:31 UTC0.415616+2.27%
06:30 UTC0.416912+2.59%
07:30 UTC0.414392+1.97%
08:30 UTC0.411614+1.29%
09:30 UTC0.40452-0.46%
10:30 UTC0.40257-0.94%
11:30 UTC0.406876+0.12%
12:30 UTC0.411067+1.15%
13:30 UTC0.418653+3.02%
14:30 UTC0.448097+10.27%
15:30 UTC0.439978+8.27%
16:30 UTC window high0.454544+11.85%
17:30 UTC0.445318+9.58%
18:30 UTC0.440815+8.47%
19:30 UTC0.444836+9.46%
20:30 UTC0.441957+8.76%
21:30 UTC0.442083+8.79%
22:30 UTC0.436056+7.30%
23:30 UTC0.441218+8.57%
00:25 UTC latest0.441015+8.52%
Worldcoin — daily COINBASE:WLDUSD Real-time
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