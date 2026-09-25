Worldcoin rises 8.83% over 24-hour window to 25 September 2026

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 00:25 UTC. Worldcoin was last quoted at 0.441015 USD, down 0.03% against the 0.441142 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Worldcoin (WLD) tracked a notable upward path over the 24-hour window ending at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with the price at 0.405342 USD. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 0.40089 USD by 02:09 UTC. This was followed by a gradual recovery, with the price reaching 0.408806 USD at 04:09 UTC and then climbing to 0.415858 USD by 08:09 UTC.

By midday, Worldcoin was trading at 0.406759 USD at 12:09 UTC, maintaining a slight gain from the window's start. The afternoon saw a marked increase, as the price rose to 0.448276 USD at 16:09 UTC. Shortly after, at 16:18 UTC, Worldcoin reached its highest point of the window at 0.456055 USD. This represented a 12.51% increase from the window's opening price.

In the latter part of the window, the price moderated somewhat, standing at 0.443513 USD at 20:09 UTC. By the close of the window at 00:09 UTC, Worldcoin was priced at 0.441142 USD, marking a net gain of 8.83% over the period. The market capitalisation at the end of the window was reported at 1.6 billion USD.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 0.405342 +0.00% 02:09 UTC window low 0.40089 -1.10% 04:09 UTC 0.408806 +0.85% 08:09 UTC 0.415858 +2.59% 12:09 UTC 0.406759 +0.35% 16:09 UTC 0.448276 +10.59% 16:18 UTC window high 0.456055 +12.51% 20:09 UTC 0.443513 +9.42% 00:09 UTC latest 0.441142 +8.83%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.