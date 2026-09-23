Akamai Technologies rises 13.22% on its US listing

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Akamai Technologies, listed on its US exchange under the ticker AKAM, is part of the Information Technology sector. The company’s recent trading sessions have shown a mix of movements. On the first Wednesday in the sequence, Akamai closed at USD 110.75. The following day, Thursday, the share price declined by 3.27% to close at USD 107.13. Friday saw a marginal increase, with the stock ending at USD 107.17, up 0.04% on the day.

The next Monday, Akamai closed at USD 106.08, a decrease of 1.02%. On Tuesday, the price slipped further to USD 105.21, down 0.82%. The following Wednesday brought a 1.75% gain, closing at USD 107.06. Thursday’s session was nearly flat, with a close of USD 107.08, up 0.02%. On Friday, the stock fell by 1.5% to USD 105.47.

A notable change occurred on the next Monday, when Akamai closed at USD 116.24, representing a 10.21% increase. The upward movement continued into Tuesday, with the stock closing at USD 118.79, up 2.2% on the day.

On Tuesday, 22 September 2026, Akamai Technologies opened at USD 117.9075. During the session, the share price reached a high of USD 122.79 and a low of USD 116.1. The stock closed at USD 118.34, up 13.22% from the previous close of USD 104.52. Trading volume for the session was 4,587,970 shares.

Akamai Technologies operates within the Information Technology sector and is not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be established.