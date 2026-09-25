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ONDO rises 27.47% over the window to 25 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read
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ONDO 0.53 +27.47% as of 25 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
0.41
Open
0.41
Day range
0.41 – 0.53
Volume
Market cap
$2.6bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Ondo (ONDO) began the window at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026, priced at 0.412287 USD. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 0.40778 USD by 02:10 UTC. This was followed by a steady climb, reaching 0.422605 USD at 04:09 UTC and 0.437163 USD at 08:09 UTC.

The upward trend continued into the afternoon, with ONDO trading at 0.457676 USD by 12:09 UTC. The price accelerated further, hitting 0.516681 USD at 16:09 UTC and maintaining a similar level at 20:09 UTC with a value of 0.513043 USD. The highest price of the window was recorded at 00:06 UTC, when ONDO reached 0.527903 USD.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, ONDO was trading at 0.525542 USD, marking a net increase of 27.47% from the opening price. The market capitalisation at this point stood at 2.6bn USD. Throughout the window, ONDO’s price movement was characterised by an initial dip followed by a sustained rise, culminating in a new high just before the window closed.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened0.412287+0.00%
02:10 UTC window low0.40778-1.09%
04:09 UTC0.422605+2.50%
08:09 UTC0.437163+6.03%
12:09 UTC0.457676+11.01%
16:09 UTC0.516681+25.32%
20:09 UTC0.513043+24.44%
00:06 UTC window high0.527903+28.04%
00:09 UTC latest0.525542+27.47%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Ondo — daily CRYPTO:ONDOUSD Real-time
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