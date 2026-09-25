ONDO rises 27.47% over the window to 25 September 2026

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Ondo (ONDO) began the window at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026, priced at 0.412287 USD. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 0.40778 USD by 02:10 UTC. This was followed by a steady climb, reaching 0.422605 USD at 04:09 UTC and 0.437163 USD at 08:09 UTC.

The upward trend continued into the afternoon, with ONDO trading at 0.457676 USD by 12:09 UTC. The price accelerated further, hitting 0.516681 USD at 16:09 UTC and maintaining a similar level at 20:09 UTC with a value of 0.513043 USD. The highest price of the window was recorded at 00:06 UTC, when ONDO reached 0.527903 USD.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, ONDO was trading at 0.525542 USD, marking a net increase of 27.47% from the opening price. The market capitalisation at this point stood at 2.6bn USD. Throughout the window, ONDO’s price movement was characterised by an initial dip followed by a sustained rise, culminating in a new high just before the window closed.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 0.412287 +0.00% 02:10 UTC window low 0.40778 -1.09% 04:09 UTC 0.422605 +2.50% 08:09 UTC 0.437163 +6.03% 12:09 UTC 0.457676 +11.01% 16:09 UTC 0.516681 +25.32% 20:09 UTC 0.513043 +24.44% 00:06 UTC window high 0.527903 +28.04% 00:09 UTC latest 0.525542 +27.47%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.