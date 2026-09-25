ONDO rises 27.47% over the window to 25 September 2026

Ondo (ONDO) began the window at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026, priced at 0.412287 USD. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 0.40778 USD by 02:10 UTC. This was followed by a steady climb, reaching 0.422605 USD at 04:09 UTC and 0.437163 USD at 08:09 UTC.
The upward trend continued into the afternoon, with ONDO trading at 0.457676 USD by 12:09 UTC. The price accelerated further, hitting 0.516681 USD at 16:09 UTC and maintaining a similar level at 20:09 UTC with a value of 0.513043 USD. The highest price of the window was recorded at 00:06 UTC, when ONDO reached 0.527903 USD.
By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, ONDO was trading at 0.525542 USD, marking a net increase of 27.47% from the opening price. The market capitalisation at this point stood at 2.6bn USD. Throughout the window, ONDO’s price movement was characterised by an initial dip followed by a sustained rise, culminating in a new high just before the window closed.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 00:09 UTC
|00:09 UTC window opened
|0.412287
|+0.00%
|02:10 UTC window low
|0.40778
|-1.09%
|04:09 UTC
|0.422605
|+2.50%
|08:09 UTC
|0.437163
|+6.03%
|12:09 UTC
|0.457676
|+11.01%
|16:09 UTC
|0.516681
|+25.32%
|20:09 UTC
|0.513043
|+24.44%
|00:06 UTC window high
|0.527903
|+28.04%
|00:09 UTC latest
|0.525542
|+27.47%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.