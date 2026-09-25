Ethereum Classic rises 7.90% over 24-hour window to 9.42 USD

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 00:25 UTC. Ethereum Classic was last quoted at 9.41 USD, down 0.20% against the 9.42 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) began the 24-hour window at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026, priced at 8.73 USD. The price dipped early in the window, reaching its lowest point of 8.67 USD at 02:09 UTC. By 04:09 UTC, ETC had rebounded to 9.16 USD, and continued to climb, reaching 9.64 USD at 08:16 UTC.

The upward movement persisted into the afternoon, with ETC standing at 9.43 USD by 12:09 UTC. The highest price of the window was recorded at 14:33 UTC, when ETC touched 10.38 USD. After this peak, the price moderated, moving to 9.95 USD at 16:09 UTC and then to 9.76 USD at 20:09 UTC.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, Ethereum Classic was trading at 9.42 USD, marking a net increase of 7.90% from the start of the period. The market capitalisation at the latest price was 1.5 billion USD. Over the course of the window, ETC experienced both its highest and lowest points within a span of just over twelve hours.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 8.73 +0.00% 02:09 UTC window low 8.67 -0.71% 04:09 UTC 9.16 +4.83% 08:16 UTC 9.64 +10.37% 12:09 UTC 9.43 +8.01% 14:33 UTC window high 10.38 +18.83% 16:09 UTC 9.95 +13.91% 20:09 UTC 9.76 +11.78% 00:09 UTC latest 9.42 +7.90%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.