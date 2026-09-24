Bittensor (TAO) declines 8.55% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Bittensor (TAO) began the 24-hour window at 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026 with a price of 314.33 USD. In the early hours, the price reached its highest point of the window at 318.14 USD by 03:27 UTC, marking a 1.21% increase from the opening figure. Shortly after, at 04:10 UTC, the price eased back to 314.22 USD, nearly unchanged from the start of the window.
As the window progressed, Bittensor (TAO) saw a gradual decline. By 08:10 UTC, the price had slipped to 310.86 USD, and by 12:10 UTC, it had moved further down to 304.75 USD. The downward trend continued into the afternoon and evening, with the price at 292.66 USD at 16:10 UTC and 288.21 USD at 20:10 UTC.
The lowest point of the window was recorded at 22:45 UTC, when Bittensor (TAO) reached 285.65 USD. The price recovered slightly to 287.46 USD by 00:10 UTC, closing out the window with a net decline of 8.55% from the opening figure. At the end of the window, Bittensor's market capitalisation stood at 3.3 billion USD.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 00:10 UTC
|00:10 UTC window opened
|314.33
|+0.00%
|03:27 UTC window high
|318.14
|+1.21%
|04:10 UTC
|314.22
|-0.04%
|08:10 UTC
|310.86
|-1.10%
|12:10 UTC
|304.75
|-3.05%
|16:10 UTC
|292.66
|-6.90%
|20:10 UTC
|288.21
|-8.31%
|22:45 UTC window low
|285.65
|-9.13%
|00:10 UTC latest
|287.46
|-8.55%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.