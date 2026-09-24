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Bittensor (TAO) declines 8.55% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read
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TAO 287.46 -8.55% as of 24 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
314.33
Open
314.33
Day range
285.65 – 318.14
Volume
Market cap
$3.3bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Bittensor (TAO) began the 24-hour window at 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026 with a price of 314.33 USD. In the early hours, the price reached its highest point of the window at 318.14 USD by 03:27 UTC, marking a 1.21% increase from the opening figure. Shortly after, at 04:10 UTC, the price eased back to 314.22 USD, nearly unchanged from the start of the window.

As the window progressed, Bittensor (TAO) saw a gradual decline. By 08:10 UTC, the price had slipped to 310.86 USD, and by 12:10 UTC, it had moved further down to 304.75 USD. The downward trend continued into the afternoon and evening, with the price at 292.66 USD at 16:10 UTC and 288.21 USD at 20:10 UTC.

The lowest point of the window was recorded at 22:45 UTC, when Bittensor (TAO) reached 285.65 USD. The price recovered slightly to 287.46 USD by 00:10 UTC, closing out the window with a net decline of 8.55% from the opening figure. At the end of the window, Bittensor's market capitalisation stood at 3.3 billion USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened314.33+0.00%
03:27 UTC window high318.14+1.21%
04:10 UTC314.22-0.04%
08:10 UTC310.86-1.10%
12:10 UTC304.75-3.05%
16:10 UTC292.66-6.90%
20:10 UTC288.21-8.31%
22:45 UTC window low285.65-9.13%
00:10 UTC latest287.46-8.55%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Bittensor — daily COINBASE:TAOUSD Real-time
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