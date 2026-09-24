Worldcoin falls 14.29% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Worldcoin (WLD) experienced a notable decline over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on Thursday, 24 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with the price at 0.472948 USD. Shortly after, at 00:18 UTC, Worldcoin reached its window high of 0.478087 USD, marking a brief increase of 1.09% from the opening figure.

The price then moved lower as the window progressed. By 04:09 UTC, Worldcoin was at 0.466915 USD, and at 08:09 UTC, it had dropped further to 0.45194 USD. The price saw a slight recovery to 0.454472 USD at 12:09 UTC, but this was followed by a more pronounced decline. At 16:09 UTC, Worldcoin was trading at 0.415973 USD, and by 20:09 UTC, it had slipped to 0.407308 USD.

The lowest point of the window was recorded at 21:04 UTC, when Worldcoin reached 0.40405 USD. The latest figure at the end of the window, 00:09 UTC, stood at 0.405342 USD, representing a net decrease of 14.29% from the opening price. At the latest reading, Worldcoin's market capitalisation was 1.5bn USD.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 0.472948 +0.00% 00:18 UTC window high 0.478087 +1.09% 04:09 UTC 0.466915 -1.28% 08:09 UTC 0.45194 -4.44% 12:09 UTC 0.454472 -3.91% 16:09 UTC 0.415973 -12.05% 20:09 UTC 0.407308 -13.88% 21:04 UTC window low 0.40405 -14.57% 00:09 UTC latest 0.405342 -14.29%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.