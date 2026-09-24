GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Worldcoin falls 14.29% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
WLD 0.41 -14.29% as of 24 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
0.47
Open
0.47
Day range
0.40 – 0.48
Volume
Market cap
$1.5bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Worldcoin (WLD) experienced a notable decline over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on Thursday, 24 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with the price at 0.472948 USD. Shortly after, at 00:18 UTC, Worldcoin reached its window high of 0.478087 USD, marking a brief increase of 1.09% from the opening figure.

The price then moved lower as the window progressed. By 04:09 UTC, Worldcoin was at 0.466915 USD, and at 08:09 UTC, it had dropped further to 0.45194 USD. The price saw a slight recovery to 0.454472 USD at 12:09 UTC, but this was followed by a more pronounced decline. At 16:09 UTC, Worldcoin was trading at 0.415973 USD, and by 20:09 UTC, it had slipped to 0.407308 USD.

The lowest point of the window was recorded at 21:04 UTC, when Worldcoin reached 0.40405 USD. The latest figure at the end of the window, 00:09 UTC, stood at 0.405342 USD, representing a net decrease of 14.29% from the opening price. At the latest reading, Worldcoin's market capitalisation was 1.5bn USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened0.472948+0.00%
00:18 UTC window high0.478087+1.09%
04:09 UTC0.466915-1.28%
08:09 UTC0.45194-4.44%
12:09 UTC0.454472-3.91%
16:09 UTC0.415973-12.05%
20:09 UTC0.407308-13.88%
21:04 UTC window low0.40405-14.57%
00:09 UTC latest0.405342-14.29%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Worldcoin — daily COINBASE:WLDUSD Real-time
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Bittensor (TAO) declines 8.55% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Bittensor (TAO) declines 8.55% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Image for Hedera (HBAR) falls 8.66% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Hedera (HBAR) falls 8.66% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Image for Cronos (CRO) declines 7.99% over the 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Cronos (CRO) declines 7.99% over the 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Image for Akamai Technologies rises 13.22% on its US listing

Akamai Technologies rises 13.22% on its US listing

Image for Intel shares rise 14.05% on Tuesday in US trading

Intel shares rise 14.05% on Tuesday in US trading

Image for Moderna shares rise 18.5% on Tuesday to close at USD 182.56

Moderna shares rise 18.5% on Tuesday to close at USD 182.56

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Monolithic Power Systems rises 13.37% on Tuesday in US trading
Monolithic Power Systems rises 13.37% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Ethereum Classic rises 10.54% over 13-hour window
Ethereum Classic rises 10.54% over 13-hour window
Image for Hedera (HBAR) rises 5.73% over 13-hour window to 00:08 UTC
Hedera (HBAR) rises 5.73% over 13-hour window to 00:08 UTC
Image for Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD
Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD
Image for Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%
Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%
View All Markets Posts