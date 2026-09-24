Worldcoin falls 14.29% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Worldcoin (WLD) experienced a notable decline over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on Thursday, 24 September 2026. The window began at 00:09 UTC with the price at 0.472948 USD. Shortly after, at 00:18 UTC, Worldcoin reached its window high of 0.478087 USD, marking a brief increase of 1.09% from the opening figure.
The price then moved lower as the window progressed. By 04:09 UTC, Worldcoin was at 0.466915 USD, and at 08:09 UTC, it had dropped further to 0.45194 USD. The price saw a slight recovery to 0.454472 USD at 12:09 UTC, but this was followed by a more pronounced decline. At 16:09 UTC, Worldcoin was trading at 0.415973 USD, and by 20:09 UTC, it had slipped to 0.407308 USD.
The lowest point of the window was recorded at 21:04 UTC, when Worldcoin reached 0.40405 USD. The latest figure at the end of the window, 00:09 UTC, stood at 0.405342 USD, representing a net decrease of 14.29% from the opening price. At the latest reading, Worldcoin's market capitalisation was 1.5bn USD.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 00:09 UTC
|00:09 UTC window opened
|0.472948
|+0.00%
|00:18 UTC window high
|0.478087
|+1.09%
|04:09 UTC
|0.466915
|-1.28%
|08:09 UTC
|0.45194
|-4.44%
|12:09 UTC
|0.454472
|-3.91%
|16:09 UTC
|0.415973
|-12.05%
|20:09 UTC
|0.407308
|-13.88%
|21:04 UTC window low
|0.40405
|-14.57%
|00:09 UTC latest
|0.405342
|-14.29%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.