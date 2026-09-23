Intel shares rise 14.05% on Tuesday in US trading

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Intel (ticker: INTC) on its US listing saw notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, Wednesday, saw Intel close at USD 106.24. On Thursday, the share price declined, closing at USD 101.58, a decrease of 4.39% on the day. Friday brought a modest recovery, with the stock closing at USD 102.79, up 1.19%. The following Monday, Intel closed at USD 97.59, down 5.06% from the previous session.

Tuesday’s session saw a slight increase, with the stock closing at USD 98.37, up 0.8%. On Wednesday, Intel closed at USD 101.94, a rise of 3.63%. Thursday’s session ended with the share price at USD 108.80, up 6.72%. On Friday, the stock closed at USD 109.68, an increase of 0.81%. The next Monday saw a significant move, with Intel closing at USD 124.42, up 13.43%. On the following Tuesday, the stock closed at USD 121.40, down 2.42%.

In the latest session, Tuesday, 22 September 2026, Intel opened at USD 120.11. During the session, the share price reached a high of USD 124.09 and a low of USD 120.08. The stock closed at USD 123.86, representing a 14.05% increase from the previous close of USD 108.60. Trading volume for the session was 107,684,537 shares.

Intel operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently listed as a constituent of any major index in the data provided. The trading currency for its US listing is USD.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement in this session.