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Paychex falls to 101.59 on Thursday as sources highlight dividend focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read
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PAYX 101.59 -11.30% as of 25 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
114.53
Open
105.49
Day range
101.49 – 107.60
Volume
4.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Paychex shares on its US listing closed at 101.59 USD on Thursday, marking a decline of 11.3% from the previous close of 114.53. The session saw the stock open at 105.49, reach a high of 107.6, and touch a low of 101.49. Trading volume for the day was 4,445,019 shares.

According to Yahoo, Paychex shares have shed double digits in the past month, while the company has continued to pay dividends. The report discussed ongoing analysis of the company’s cash flow and the level of protection for shareholders regarding future dividend payments [2].

Benzinga reported that RBC Capital maintained its view on Paychex within the sector and continued to monitor the company’s performance [3]. The source did not provide further commentary on the day’s price movement.

ChartMill included Paychex among the notable movers in the S&P500 during the session, highlighting its performance relative to other stocks on the day [4].

Paychex operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently listed as a member of any major index according to the available facts. The trading volume on Thursday was 4,445,019 shares, reflecting active interest in the stock during the session.

As of the close on Thursday, there has been no official comment from Paychex regarding the share price movement. The cause of the decline has not been confirmed by the company or in regulatory filings. Sources have focused on dividend policy and sector positioning, but no direct explanation for the session’s move has been provided.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday115.2300033569336
Monday118.25+2.62%
Tuesday118.52999877929688+0.24%
Wednesday118.0199966430664-0.43%
Thursday116.51000213623047-1.28%
Friday115.06999969482422-1.24%
Monday115.0199966430664-0.04%
Tuesday113.69000244140625-1.16%
Wednesday104.48999786376953-8.09%
Thursday101.58999633789062-2.78%
Paychex — daily PAYX Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: Paychex — 10-Q filed 2026-09-24
  • Yahoo: Paychex Shares Are Down Double Digits. Is the Dividend Still Safe?
  • Benzinga: RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform on Paychex, Maintains $130 Price Target
  • ChartMill: These S&P500 stocks are moving in today's session

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