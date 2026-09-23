GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Moderna shares rise 18.5% on Tuesday to close at USD 182.56

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
MRNA 182.56 +18.51% as of 23 Sept 2026, 23:09 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
154.04
Open
168.58
Day range
168.30 – 187.20
Volume
23.8m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Moderna (ticker: MRNA) trades on its US listing in the Health Care sector. Over the past two weeks, the company's shares have shown notable movements. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw a close at USD 135.61. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 136.62, a daily increase of 0.74%. Friday’s session ended at USD 148.27, up 8.53% on the day. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 146.88, a decrease of 0.94%. Tuesday’s session saw a further decline, with a close at USD 143.55, down 2.27%.

The next Wednesday, Moderna closed at USD 146.27, a rise of 1.89%. Thursday’s session ended at USD 158.07, up 8.07%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 156.96, a decrease of 0.7%. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 168.28, an increase of 7.21%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 182.69, up 8.56% from the previous session.

In the latest session on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, Moderna opened at USD 168.58. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 187.20 and a low of USD 168.30. The session closed at USD 182.56, which is an increase of 18.51% from the previous close of USD 154.04. Trading volume for the session was 23,782,086 shares.

Moderna is a company in the Health Care sector. Its shares are not currently included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday135.61000061035156
Thursday136.6199951171875+0.74%
Friday148.27000427246094+8.53%
Monday146.8800048828125-0.94%
Tuesday143.5500030517578-2.27%
Wednesday146.27000427246094+1.89%
Thursday158.07000732421875+8.07%
Friday156.9600067138672-0.7%
Monday168.28250122070312+7.21%
Tuesday182.69000244140625+8.56%
Moderna — daily MRNA Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Akamai Technologies rises 13.22% on its US listing

Akamai Technologies rises 13.22% on its US listing

Image for Intel shares rise 14.05% on Tuesday in US trading

Intel shares rise 14.05% on Tuesday in US trading

Image for Monolithic Power Systems rises 13.37% on Tuesday in US trading

Monolithic Power Systems rises 13.37% on Tuesday in US trading

Image for Ethereum Classic rises 10.54% over 13-hour window

Ethereum Classic rises 10.54% over 13-hour window

Image for Hedera (HBAR) rises 5.73% over 13-hour window to 00:08 UTC

Hedera (HBAR) rises 5.73% over 13-hour window to 00:08 UTC

Image for Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD

Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%
Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%
View All Markets Posts