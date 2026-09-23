Moderna shares rise 18.5% on Tuesday to close at USD 182.56

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Moderna (ticker: MRNA) trades on its US listing in the Health Care sector. Over the past two weeks, the company's shares have shown notable movements. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw a close at USD 135.61. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 136.62, a daily increase of 0.74%. Friday’s session ended at USD 148.27, up 8.53% on the day. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 146.88, a decrease of 0.94%. Tuesday’s session saw a further decline, with a close at USD 143.55, down 2.27%.

The next Wednesday, Moderna closed at USD 146.27, a rise of 1.89%. Thursday’s session ended at USD 158.07, up 8.07%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 156.96, a decrease of 0.7%. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 168.28, an increase of 7.21%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 182.69, up 8.56% from the previous session.

In the latest session on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, Moderna opened at USD 168.58. During the day, the shares reached a high of USD 187.20 and a low of USD 168.30. The session closed at USD 182.56, which is an increase of 18.51% from the previous close of USD 154.04. Trading volume for the session was 23,782,086 shares.

Moderna is a company in the Health Care sector. Its shares are not currently included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established.