Internet Computer (ICP) rises 6.16% over 24-hour window

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 00:25 UTC. Internet Computer was last quoted at 3.11 USD, up 0.27% against the 3.10 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Internet Computer (ICP) began the 24-hour window at 2.92 USD at 00:09 UTC. In the early hours, the price dipped to its lowest point of the window at 2.87 USD by 02:09 UTC. This was followed by a gradual recovery, with the price reaching 2.93 USD at 04:09 UTC and then climbing to 2.99 USD by 08:16 UTC.

By midday, ICP was trading at 2.94 USD at 12:09 UTC. The price then accelerated, reaching the window’s high of 3.19 USD at 14:42 UTC. After this peak, ICP saw a slight pullback, moving to 3.12 USD at 16:09 UTC and then to 3.10 USD at 20:09 UTC.

At the end of the window, at 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026, Internet Computer (ICP) stood at 3.10 USD, marking a net gain of 6.16% from the start of the period. Over the window, ICP’s market capitalisation was reported at 1.7 billion USD. The price path highlighted both the low at 2.87 USD early in the window and the high at 3.19 USD in the afternoon.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 2.92 +0.00% 02:09 UTC window low 2.87 -1.64% 04:09 UTC 2.93 +0.38% 08:16 UTC 2.99 +2.43% 12:09 UTC 2.94 +0.57% 14:42 UTC window high 3.19 +9.41% 16:09 UTC 3.12 +7.02% 20:09 UTC 3.10 +6.32% 00:09 UTC latest 3.10 +6.16%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.