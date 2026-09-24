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Hedera (HBAR) falls 8.66% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read
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HBAR 0.09 -8.66% as of 24 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
0.10
Open
0.10
Day range
0.09 – 0.10
Volume
Market cap
$4bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Over the 24-hour window ending at 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026, Hedera (HBAR) began at 0.098926 USD. The price initially moved upwards, reaching the window high of 0.101179 USD at 03:45 UTC. By 04:10 UTC, HBAR was trading at 0.100502 USD, still above the opening figure.

As the window progressed, the price shifted lower. At 08:10 UTC, HBAR stood at 0.097533 USD, and by 12:10 UTC, it had declined further to 0.095083 USD. The downward movement continued into the afternoon, with the price reaching the window low of 0.089408 USD at 16:03 UTC. Shortly after, at 16:10 UTC, HBAR recovered slightly to 0.090814 USD.

In the final hours of the window, the price remained relatively stable. At 20:10 UTC, HBAR was at 0.090275 USD. The window closed at 00:10 UTC with the latest price at 0.09036 USD, representing a net decrease of 8.66% from the opening level. Hedera’s market capitalisation at the end of the window was 4.0 billion USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened0.098926+0.00%
03:45 UTC window high0.101179+2.28%
04:10 UTC0.100502+1.59%
08:10 UTC0.097533-1.41%
12:10 UTC0.095083-3.88%
16:03 UTC window low0.089408-9.62%
16:10 UTC0.090814-8.20%
20:10 UTC0.090275-8.75%
00:10 UTC latest0.09036-8.66%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Hedera — daily CRYPTO:HBARUSD Real-time
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