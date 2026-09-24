Hedera (HBAR) falls 8.66% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Over the 24-hour window ending at 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026, Hedera (HBAR) began at 0.098926 USD. The price initially moved upwards, reaching the window high of 0.101179 USD at 03:45 UTC. By 04:10 UTC, HBAR was trading at 0.100502 USD, still above the opening figure.

As the window progressed, the price shifted lower. At 08:10 UTC, HBAR stood at 0.097533 USD, and by 12:10 UTC, it had declined further to 0.095083 USD. The downward movement continued into the afternoon, with the price reaching the window low of 0.089408 USD at 16:03 UTC. Shortly after, at 16:10 UTC, HBAR recovered slightly to 0.090814 USD.

In the final hours of the window, the price remained relatively stable. At 20:10 UTC, HBAR was at 0.090275 USD. The window closed at 00:10 UTC with the latest price at 0.09036 USD, representing a net decrease of 8.66% from the opening level. Hedera’s market capitalisation at the end of the window was 4.0 billion USD.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:10 UTC 00:10 UTC window opened 0.098926 +0.00% 03:45 UTC window high 0.101179 +2.28% 04:10 UTC 0.100502 +1.59% 08:10 UTC 0.097533 -1.41% 12:10 UTC 0.095083 -3.88% 16:03 UTC window low 0.089408 -9.62% 16:10 UTC 0.090814 -8.20% 20:10 UTC 0.090275 -8.75% 00:10 UTC latest 0.09036 -8.66%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.