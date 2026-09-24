Hedera (HBAR) falls 8.66% over 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Over the 24-hour window ending at 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026, Hedera (HBAR) began at 0.098926 USD. The price initially moved upwards, reaching the window high of 0.101179 USD at 03:45 UTC. By 04:10 UTC, HBAR was trading at 0.100502 USD, still above the opening figure.
As the window progressed, the price shifted lower. At 08:10 UTC, HBAR stood at 0.097533 USD, and by 12:10 UTC, it had declined further to 0.095083 USD. The downward movement continued into the afternoon, with the price reaching the window low of 0.089408 USD at 16:03 UTC. Shortly after, at 16:10 UTC, HBAR recovered slightly to 0.090814 USD.
In the final hours of the window, the price remained relatively stable. At 20:10 UTC, HBAR was at 0.090275 USD. The window closed at 00:10 UTC with the latest price at 0.09036 USD, representing a net decrease of 8.66% from the opening level. Hedera’s market capitalisation at the end of the window was 4.0 billion USD.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 00:10 UTC
|00:10 UTC window opened
|0.098926
|+0.00%
|03:45 UTC window high
|0.101179
|+2.28%
|04:10 UTC
|0.100502
|+1.59%
|08:10 UTC
|0.097533
|-1.41%
|12:10 UTC
|0.095083
|-3.88%
|16:03 UTC window low
|0.089408
|-9.62%
|16:10 UTC
|0.090814
|-8.20%
|20:10 UTC
|0.090275
|-8.75%
|00:10 UTC latest
|0.09036
|-8.66%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.