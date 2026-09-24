Cronos (CRO) declines 7.99% over the 24-hour window to 24 September 2026

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Over the 24-hour window to 00:09 UTC on Thursday, 24 September 2026, Cronos (CRO) began at 0.066727 USD. In the early hours, the price climbed, reaching the window high of 0.06901 USD at 03:48 UTC. Shortly after, at 04:09 UTC, the price eased to 0.068697 USD, before moving to 0.067026 USD by 08:09 UTC.

By 12:09 UTC, Cronos had declined to 0.06518 USD, and the downward movement continued into the afternoon. The window low of 0.060822 USD was recorded at 16:03 UTC. Six minutes later, at 16:09 UTC, the price had recovered slightly to 0.061906 USD. In the evening, the price remained subdued, with a reading of 0.061129 USD at 20:09 UTC.

At the close of the window, 00:09 UTC, Cronos stood at 0.061397 USD, marking a net decrease of 7.99% from the opening figure. The market capitalisation at this point was 3.1bn USD. Throughout the window, Cronos experienced both upward and downward movements, with the highest and lowest points occurring at 03:48 UTC and 16:03 UTC, respectively.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 0.066727 +0.00% 03:48 UTC window high 0.06901 +3.42% 04:09 UTC 0.068697 +2.95% 08:09 UTC 0.067026 +0.45% 12:09 UTC 0.06518 -2.32% 16:03 UTC window low 0.060822 -8.85% 16:09 UTC 0.061906 -7.22% 20:09 UTC 0.061129 -8.39% 00:09 UTC latest 0.061397 -7.99%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 24 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.