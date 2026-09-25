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Litecoin rises 15.58% over the window, reaching 74.61 USD high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read
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LTC 71.55 +15.58% as of 25 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
61.91
Open
61.91
Day range
61.78 – 74.61
Volume
Market cap
$5.6bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Litecoin (LTC) began the window at 00:10 UTC on 25 September 2026 priced at 61.91 USD. The lowest point of the window was recorded shortly after, at 01:27 UTC, when the price touched 61.78 USD. By 04:10 UTC, Litecoin had moved up to 68.25 USD, marking a notable increase from the opening level.

The upward movement continued through the morning, with the price reaching 69.07 USD at 08:16 UTC. This was followed by a slight pullback to 65.72 USD at 12:10 UTC. In the afternoon, Litecoin saw renewed gains, climbing to 74.03 USD at 16:10 UTC and then reaching the window high of 74.61 USD at 16:18 UTC.

After peaking, Litecoin eased to 71.64 USD by 20:10 UTC. The window concluded at 00:10 UTC with Litecoin priced at 71.55 USD, representing a net gain of 15.58% from the opening. The market capitalisation at the end of the window stood at 5.6 billion USD. The price path over the window was marked by both sharp advances and brief retracements, with the high and low occurring at 16:18 UTC and 01:27 UTC, respectively.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened61.91+0.00%
01:27 UTC window low61.78-0.21%
04:10 UTC68.25+10.25%
08:16 UTC69.07+11.57%
12:10 UTC65.72+6.15%
16:10 UTC74.03+19.58%
16:18 UTC window high74.61+20.51%
20:10 UTC71.64+15.72%
00:10 UTC latest71.55+15.58%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:10 UTC on 25 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Litecoin — daily CRYPTO:LTCUSD Real-time
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