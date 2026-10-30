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Virgin Media O2 nears deal to use BT’s broadband network, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Virgin Media O2 nears deal to use BT’s broadband network, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance telecommunications Mergers & Acquisitions

Virgin Media O2 Close to Agreement on Using BT’s Openreach Broadband Network

Virgin Media O2’s Potential Deal with BT’s Openreach: Key Details

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Virgin Media O2 is nearing a deal to use BT's fibre broadband network, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Overview of the Proposed Agreement

Here's what to know:

Expansion into New Areas

• Under the proposed deal, Virgin Media O2 would use BT’s Openreach network to serve new customers in areas not covered by its existing network, the report said

Network Upgrade and Cost-Cutting Measures

• Virgin Media O2 was also pausing efforts to upgrade its cable network to fibre as part of a broader cost-cutting programme, according to the report

Company Responses

• Virgin Media O2 and BT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours

Context and Related Developments

Regulatory Challenges

• The report comes after Virgin Media O2's owners last week said they would challenge the competition regulator's opposition to their £2 billion ($2.67 billion) acquisition of fibre network operator Netomnia rather than offer remedies to address its concerns

Industry Investments

Nexfibre’s Acquisition and Market Impact

• Nexfibre, a joint venture between Virgin Media O2's co-owners Liberty Global and Telefonica and infrastructure investor InfraVia, agreed in February to buy Substancial Group, parent of Britain's second-largest alternative fibre network operator Netomnia, to take on BT Openreach

• The companies said the deal would unlock about £3.5 billion of investment in the UK fibre market

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • VMO2 aims to use BT’s Openreach network for new customers in areas outside its existing footprint, according to FT sources.
  • The company has paused its hybrid cable‑to‑fibre upgrade plans as it pursues cost reductions amid debt pressures (shares suffering, target ~£600 m savings).
  • VMO2’s broader strategy is tied to its owners’ Nexfibre joint‑venture bid for Netomnia — a £2 bn deal that would unlock ~£3.5 bn in UK fibre investment but faces regulatory scrutiny.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed deal between Virgin Media O2 and BT?
Virgin Media O2 would use BT’s Openreach broadband network to serve customers in areas not covered by its own network.
Why is Virgin Media O2 pausing its cable network upgrade?
The company is pausing its cable-to-fibre network upgrade as part of a broader cost-cutting programme.
What recent acquisition is Virgin Media O2 involved in?
Virgin Media O2's owners are challenging the regulator's opposition to their £2 billion acquisition of fibre network operator Netomnia.
Who owns Virgin Media O2?
Virgin Media O2 is co-owned by Liberty Global and Telefónica, with infrastructure investor InfraVia involved through the joint venture nexfibre.
How much investment could the deal unlock in the UK fibre market?
The companies estimate that the deal could unlock about £3.5 billion of investment in the UK fibre market.

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