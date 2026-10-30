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Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 22% from same period in 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 22% from same period in 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Caixabank Posts 22% Q3 Profit Growth in 2025 Driven by Higher Revenues

Caixabank’s Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank said on Friday that its net profit rose 21.7% in the third quarter from the same period in 2025 thanks to higher revenues and a solid performance from its insurance business.

Net Profit and Revenue Performance

• The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of €1.76 billion ($1.97 billion) in the July to September period compared with €1.45 billion in the same period of 2025.

Analyst Expectations

• Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €1.63 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit in Q3 2026 climbed to €1.76 billion from €1.45 billion in Q3 2025—a 21.7% year‑on‑year increase—and exceeded analysts’ forecast of €1.63 billion (brecorder.com).
  • Insurance revenues continue to drive growth: protection insurance income rose 14.5% in H1 2026 and insurance premiums climbed 11.8% over the same period (caixabank.com).
  • CaixaBank delivered strong commercial momentum through H1—€3.2 billion profit (+8.5%), expanding customer base and lending volumes—setting a robust foundation for continued growth into Q3 (caixabank.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Caixabank's net profit rise in Q3 2025?
Caixabank's net profit rose 21.7% in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2025.
What was Caixabank's reported net profit for Q3 2025?
Caixabank reported a net profit of €1.76 billion in the July to September 2025 period.
What factors contributed to Caixabank's profit increase?
Higher revenues and a solid performance from Caixabank's insurance business contributed to the profit rise.
How did Caixabank's Q3 2025 profit compare to analyst expectations?
Analysts expected a net profit of €1.63 billion, while Caixabank achieved €1.76 billion.
What is Caixabank's status in the Spanish banking sector?
Caixabank is the largest lender in Spain by domestic assets.

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