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Morning Bid: One last central bank surprise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: One last central bank surprise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Central Bank Surprises and BOJ Policy Shift Roil Global Markets

Market Reactions to Central Bank Decisions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift

Central Bank Moves: Surprises and Expectations

A week punctuated by central bank surprises ended with the Bank of Japan delivering policy as expected. Almost.

It hardly matches the shock hold on interest rates by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand or Christine Lagarde's early resignation as head of the European Central Bank, but alongside its expected hold on rates, the BOJ said it would speed up its selloff of stocks.

It will now take a mere 43 years to unwind all the BOJ's purchases of Japanese exchange-traded funds instead of 112 years under the previous pace, the central bank said.

The BOJ's ETF Strategy and Market Impact

Old market hands will remember what came to be called the "1% rule" in 2011, where if the Topix stock gauge fell by that amount or more in the morning session, the BOJ would swoop in and buy ETFs in the afternoon.

And in so doing, though not always at that speed, the central bank came to spend 37.19 trillion yen through March 2024 propping up Japan's stock market. And with significant gains in Japanese stocks over the past few years, the BOJ is sitting on a tidy windfall for its efforts.

Future Rate Hikes and Policy Normalization

After the BOJ's rate hike to a 31-year high of 1.25% in September, markets now expect the next increase in December or January as Governor Kazuo Ueda doggedly pursues his mission to normalise policy after more than a decade of massive, experimental stimulus.

Holding such a mountain of shares is "unhealthy for the central bank," said Tohru Sasaki, a former BOJ official who is now chief strategist at Fukuoka Financial Group, adding that the timing of the divestiture announcement is not ideal, given how fragile markets are.

Global Market Movements and Investor Sentiment

Asia carried on the tech rout on Wall Street overnight, with Japan's Nikkei gauge down 3% at one point. China's blue-chip headed for its largest monthly fall in a decade on concerns of slumping demand for chips and other inputs for the AI sector.

Investors flocked to the safe haven of bonds. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell by more than 7 basis points (bps) in Tokyo trade, set for the largest one-month drop since December 2023. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield tumbled 5.5 bps to 2.780%, set for the lowest close since August 6.

Futures point to more misery in Europe and the US. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.43%, German DAX futures slid 0.2% at 26,107, while FTSE futures were an outlier, up 0.2%.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, sank 0.89%.

Upcoming Earnings and Economic Data

Still ahead is a heavy day of earnings in the US and a raft of data in Europe.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

- US earnings: AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Dominion Energy, ExxonMobil Holdings

- Europe earnings: AstraZeneca, Credit Agricole, Sanofi

- United Kingdom - Reopening of 1-month, 3-month and 6-month government debt auctions

- Q3 GDP for euro zone, France, Germany

- France consumer spending, CPI

- Germany import prices, unemployment, CPI

- UK house prices

(Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank of Japan kept policy rate unchanged—but will speed up unwinding its ETF holdings, shortening the timetable from ~112 years to 43 years—citing ‘unhealthy’ equity accumulation by the central bank (yxinsights.com).
  • The BOJ’s ETF support—known as the “1% rule”—involved interventions when Topix fell 1%, culminating in purchases totalling around ¥37.2 trillion through March 2024 as markets rallied (apnews.com).
  • In the US, the 10‑year Treasury yield plunged ~17–19 basis points to ~4.95–4.96%, its biggest one‑day fall since March 2023, as investors fled tech stocks and sought safe‑haven assets (gethossa.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Bank of Japan's latest policy move?
The Bank of Japan held interest rates steady but announced it would speed up the selloff of its stocks, reducing the time to unwind ETF holdings from 112 years to 43 years.
How did global stock markets react to central bank actions?
Asian and European markets fell, with Japan's Nikkei down 3% at one point, and US stock futures dropping nearly 0.9%, following central bank decisions and a tech rout.
Why is the BOJ's large stock holding considered unhealthy?
Analysts like Tohru Sasaki note that holding a large amount of shares is unhealthy for a central bank, especially during fragile market conditions.
Which economic indicators are traders watching closely?
Key indicators include euro zone Q3 GDP, France's consumer spending and CPI, Germany's import prices and unemployment, and UK house prices.
Which companies are reporting earnings that could impact markets?
Major companies reporting earnings include AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, ExxonMobil, AstraZeneca, Credit Agricole, and Sanofi.

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