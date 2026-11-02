GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking agriculture Markets

OECD Warns Crisis-Driven Farm Aid Misses Investment in Productivity

OECD Report Highlights Concerns Over Agricultural Support Allocation

Global Increase in Government Support for Agriculture

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Government support for agriculture around the world has jumped in response to a spate of weather and geopolitical shocks, but not enough of it is going towards investment in farm productivity and resilience, the OECD said on Monday.

Key Factors Driving Agricultural Support

  • Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with extreme weather such as record heat in Europe and the onset of an El Nino cycle, have put agricultural supply and food prices under strain
  • Total state support for farming reached a record of more than $950 billion last year, nearly 15% above the 2023 level, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimated in a report covering 56 countries
  • That meant that support as a share of agricultural production value rose to 19.1% from 17.6%, bucking a long-term declining trend
Price Support and Its Criticism
  • The main driver of the increase was price support, particularly in emerging economies, an approach criticised by the OECD
  • "More support does not always mean better outcomes," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. "Distortive measures are raising costs for families and reducing efficiency," he added in a statement

Investment in Productivity and Resilience

  • Support directed towards what the OECD calls "general services", such as infrastructure and innovation, remained stable as a share of production value at about 2.4%
  • Longer-term investment was crucial to address a slowdown in agricultural productivity growth, which dropped to 0.8% per year during 2014-2023 from 1.8% over 1991-2000, it estimated

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Total state support for agriculture rose to over USD 950 billion in 2025, nearly 15 % higher than in 2023, reaching a record high (oecd.org).
  • The share of support flowing to general services—like infrastructure, innovation and R&D—remained low at around 2.4 % of production value, unchanged from recent years (oecd.org).
  • Agricultural productivity growth is slowing—from approximately 1.8 % per year in the 1990s to about 0.8 % in 2014–2023—underscoring the need for long‑term investment, which remains insufficient (oecd.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the OECD report say about agriculture support?
The OECD reported that global government support for agriculture hit a record high but lacks adequate investment in long-term productivity and resilience.
Why has government support for farming increased?
Support increased due to geopolitical conflicts like wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and extreme weather affecting food prices and supply.
How much state support did agriculture receive last year?
Total state support for farming worldwide reached over $950 billion last year, about 15% higher than the previous year.
What is the OECD's criticism of current farming aid?
The OECD criticizes the focus on price support, especially in emerging markets, instead of investing more in infrastructure and innovation.
How has agricultural productivity growth changed?
Productivity growth slowed to 0.8% annually during 2014-2023, compared to 1.8% per year between 1991 and 2000.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet

Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet

Image for Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus

Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus

Image for Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show

Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show

Image for FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains

FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains

Image for Avolon creates new aircraft leasing platform with ADIA, I Squared Capital

Avolon creates new aircraft leasing platform with ADIA, I Squared Capital

Image for Estee Lauder lifts annual targets as luxury fragrance drives sales ahead of holidays

Estee Lauder lifts annual targets as luxury fragrance drives sales ahead of holidays

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
Image for Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says
Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says
Image for ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
Image for Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform
Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform
Image for Explainer-Could hackers get inside my fridge?
Explainer-Could hackers get inside my fridge?
Image for Analysis-October dive for AI-related shares tests broader US stock market's resilience
Analysis-October dive for AI-related shares tests broader US stock market's resilience
Image for Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio offers to buy out Delfin shareholders, says financing secured
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio offers to buy out Delfin shareholders, says financing secured
Image for UK October manufacturing PMI shows fastest output growth in two years
UK October manufacturing PMI shows fastest output growth in two years
Image for Euro zone countries are integrating faster with US than with each other, ECB says
Euro zone countries are integrating faster with US than with each other, ECB says
Image for Maersk says another container shipping service will resume Suez sailings
Maersk says another container shipping service will resume Suez sailings
Image for Euro zone factory growth eases in October but remains solid, PMI shows
Euro zone factory growth eases in October but remains solid, PMI shows
Image for Greece manufacturing growth slows to five-month low in October, PMI shows
Greece manufacturing growth slows to five-month low in October, PMI shows
View All Finance Posts