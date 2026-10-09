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UN human rights office welcomes Nobel Prize winner Pillay as staunch defender of human rights - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN human rights office welcomes Nobel Prize winner Pillay as staunch defender of human rights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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UN Hails Nobel Winner Navi Pillay for Her Strong Defense of Human Rights

United Nations and Global Reactions to Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize

UN Human Rights Office Welcomes Pillay's Recognition

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office on Friday welcomed the news of Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize win, acknowledging her longstanding advocacy for human rights. 

"It is amazing news, we need more dedication and commitment to human rights," Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

Navi Pillay's Distinguished Career in Human Rights

Leadership Roles and Judicial Experience

 Navi Pillay was the former head of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and a former International Criminal Court judge.

Key Reports and Findings

UN Commission of Inquiry Report on Gaza

In September last year Pillay oversaw the publishing of a report by the UN Commission of Inquiry that concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza and that top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incited these acts - accusations that Israel called scandalous.

Impact and Inspiration of Pillay's Nobel Win

"We hope it will encourage and continue to encourage and inspire others to speak out in protection and promotion of the human rights of all people around the world," Mantoo said in reaction to Pillay's win. 

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, editing by Emanuele Berro and Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Navi Pillay, Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate, honored for her decades-long dedication to international justice and human rights, including roles at the ICC and leading UN inquiries. (apnews.com)
  • As chair of the UN Commission of Inquiry, Pillay’s September 16, 2025 report concluded on reasonable grounds that Israel committed genocide in Gaza and that key Israeli leaders incited these acts. (un.org)
  • UN human rights spokesperson Shabia Mantoo emphasized that Pillay’s award underlines the need for continued global advocacy for human rights and hopes it will inspire others worldwide. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Navi Pillay?
Navi Pillay is a former head of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and a former International Criminal Court judge.
Why did Navi Pillay win the Nobel Peace Prize?
She won the Nobel Peace Prize for her longstanding advocacy and dedication to human rights.
How did the UN human rights office react to Pillay's win?
The UN human rights office welcomed the news, highlighting the need for more dedication and commitment to human rights.
What report did Pillay oversee regarding Israel?
She oversaw a UN Commission of Inquiry report that concluded Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a claim rejected by Israel.
What does the UN hope following Pillay's Nobel win?
The UN hopes her win will inspire others to protect and promote human rights globally.

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