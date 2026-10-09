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UK's Prince Harry says he fell into depression as he weighed royal future - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Prince Harry says he fell into depression as he weighed royal future

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Prince Harry Opens up About Depression and Stepping Back from Royal Roles

Prince Harry Discusses Mental Health Struggles and Royal Family Departure

Depression Following Break from Royal Duties

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry fell into depression when he took a break from royal duties in 2019 before he formally stepped down, he told a videocast about grief, where he also discussed feeling "emotionally numb" after his mother died.

Impact of Princess Diana's Death

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, has been open about his mental health struggles and how the sudden death of his mother Princess Diana in a car crash when he was 12 has affected his life.

Emotional Numbness and Grief

"I'd spent so long emotionally numb to a large extent because nobody told me joy was still allowed," he said on a Masterclass videocast called "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss".

Stepping Back from Royal Roles

Stressful Period in 2019

He also recalled the stressful period in 2019 when tension with the rest of the royal family was mounting, and he and his wife Meghan went to Canada for a six-week break to consider their future.

Adrenaline Crash and Depression

"Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I’d never experienced before," he said, according to media reports.

"It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house.

"I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline."

Return to Britain and Official Departure

Weeks after their break in Canada, Harry and Meghan returned to Britain where it was announced that they would stop being working members of the royal family.

Two months ago, the couple moved back to Britain with their son Prince Archie, 7, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 5, after six years living in California.

Relationship with Prince William and Mental Health Advocacy

Campaigning to raise awareness of mental health issues is one thing Harry still shares with his brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William. The pair are barely on speaking terms since Harry repeatedly publicly criticised his family in interviews and his memoir.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • After relocating to Canada with Meghan and Archie in late 2019, Prince Harry suffered an “adrenaline crash” and fell into depression for about two weeks amid mounting family tensions (globalnews.ca).
  • He described feeling “emotionally numb” since losing his mother at 12, saying he didn’t realise joy was allowed—insights shared in his new MasterClass ‘Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss’ with Dr. Mary‑Frances O’Connor (globalnews.ca).
  • The MasterClass, launched Oct 8 ahead of World Mental Health Day, ties Prince Harry’s personal grief journey with scientific strategies, offering resilience tools and supporting bereavement charities Scottsy’s Little Soldiers (UK) and Comfort Zone Camp (US) (prnewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prince Harry fall into depression in 2019?
Prince Harry experienced depression after taking a break from royal duties in 2019, citing the stressful environment and an adrenaline crash while in Canada.
What did Prince Harry say about his mental health struggles?
Prince Harry has been open about his emotional numbness after his mother Princess Diana's death and discussed his depression during a podcast on grief.
How did Prince Harry cope after leaving royal duties?
He spoke about feeling unable to function without stress and adrenaline, experiencing a depression that lasted about two weeks.
Where did Prince Harry and Meghan go during their break from royal life?
Harry and Meghan took a six-week break in Canada in 2019 to consider their future before stepping back from royal duties.
Is mental health awareness important for Prince Harry?
Yes, raising awareness for mental health issues is one area Prince Harry still shares with his brother, Prince William.

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