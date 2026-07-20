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UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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UK's Segro rejects Prologis' $18.2 billion sweetened takeover proposal

Segro Turns Down Enhanced Acquisition Offer from Prologis

Details of the Latest Proposal

July 20 (Reuters) - Segro has rejected the second sweetened takeover proposal from Prologis, valuing the British warehouse landlord at £13.5 billion ($18.18 billion), the U.S. logistics giant said on Monday.

Board's Response to the Offer

Segro's board unanimously rejected the third proposal, which valued the firm at £9.93 per share and consisted of 0.0890 new Prologis shares for each Segro share plus a partial cash alternative of up to £2.7 billion, Prologis said.

Previous Proposals and Company Reaction

Segro first rejected the U.S. firm's £12.6 billion all-share proposal in June, saying it was "opportunistically timed" and significantly short of fair value.

Additional Information

Segro did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside usual business hours.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B, Prerna Bedi and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Segro rebuffed a sweetened all‑share proposal from Prologis, valuing the company at ~£13.5 billion (approx US$18.18 billion), reinforcing this follows an earlier rejected approach (lse.co.uk).
  • Segro’s board unanimously deemed the bid opportunistically timed and materially undervalued, emphasizing its own strong fundamentals, development pipeline and data‑centre platform (live.euronext.com).
  • Under UK takeover rules, Prologis must by July 22 either make a firm offer or walk away—Segro continues urging shareholders to take no action pending further developments (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the latest Prologis takeover proposal for Segro?
The latest Prologis proposal values Segro at £13.5 billion ($18.18 billion).
How many Prologis takeover proposals has Segro rejected?
Segro has rejected three takeover proposals from Prologis.
Who reported on Segro's rejection of the Prologis proposal?
The article was reported by Nithyashree R B and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and edited by Subhranshu Sahu.
What is the business focus of Segro?
Segro is a British warehouse landlord.
Which company made the takeover proposals for Segro?
The takeover proposals for Segro were made by Prologis, a US logistics giant.

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