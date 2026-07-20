UK's Segro rejects Prologis' $18.2 billion sweetened takeover proposal

Segro Turns Down Enhanced Acquisition Offer from Prologis

Details of the Latest Proposal

July 20 (Reuters) - Segro has rejected the second sweetened takeover proposal from Prologis, valuing the British warehouse landlord at £13.5 billion ($18.18 billion), the U.S. logistics giant said on Monday.

Board's Response to the Offer

Segro's board unanimously rejected the third proposal, which valued the firm at £9.93 per share and consisted of 0.0890 new Prologis shares for each Segro share plus a partial cash alternative of up to £2.7 billion, Prologis said.

Previous Proposals and Company Reaction

Segro first rejected the U.S. firm's £12.6 billion all-share proposal in June, saying it was "opportunistically timed" and significantly short of fair value.

Additional Information

Segro did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside usual business hours.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B, Prerna Bedi and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)