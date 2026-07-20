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Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Airbus CEO Affirms H1 Delivery Growth Aligns with 2026 Annual Target

Airbus Delivery Performance and Outlook

First Half 2026 Delivery Growth

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus is on track towards its full-year target of 870 deliveries after a 15% increase in the first half of the year as engine supplies stabilised, CEO Guillaume Faury told CNBC TV.

CEO Guillaume Faury's Statement

"We have delivered 15% more aircraft in the first half of 2026 than we did in the first half of 2025. So that's very consistent with the ramp-up trajectory we want to deliver this year," Faury told CNBC on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow, according to excerpts released by the news channel.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus delivered 351 jets in the first half of 2026, up from 306 in H1 2025, a 15% increase. (investing.com)
  • Official guidance remains around 870 deliveries for the full year, and the current pace supports being on track. (airbus.com)
  • Internally, Airbus may target over 900 deliveries if momentum continues, while keeping the official forecast unchanged. (qz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What delivery target has Airbus set for 2026?
Airbus has set a full-year target of 870 aircraft deliveries for 2026.
How did Airbus perform in the first half of 2026?
Airbus delivered 15% more aircraft in H1 2026 compared to H1 2025.
What factor contributed to Airbus's improved deliveries?
Stabilization of engine supplies contributed to Airbus's improved deliveries in H1 2026.
Where did Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury discuss the company's progress?
Guillaume Faury discussed the progress at the Farnborough Airshow and in an interview with CNBC.

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