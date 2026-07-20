Airbus CEO Affirms H1 Delivery Growth Aligns with 2026 Annual Target
Airbus Delivery Performance and Outlook
First Half 2026 Delivery Growth
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus is on track towards its full-year target of 870 deliveries after a 15% increase in the first half of the year as engine supplies stabilised, CEO Guillaume Faury told CNBC TV.
CEO Guillaume Faury's Statement
"We have delivered 15% more aircraft in the first half of 2026 than we did in the first half of 2025. So that's very consistent with the ramp-up trajectory we want to deliver this year," Faury told CNBC on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow, according to excerpts released by the news channel.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chris Reese)