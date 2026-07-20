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North Korea, Russia foreign ministers hold strategic talks in Moscow, KCNA says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea, Russia foreign ministers hold strategic talks in Moscow, KCNA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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North Korea, Russia Foreign Ministers Meet in Moscow for Strategic Dialogue

Key Outcomes of the North Korea-Russia Strategic Dialogue

Overview of the Meeting

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held their third strategic dialogue in Moscow on Monday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Mutual Support and Strategic Interests

Russia’s Support for North Korea

Russia expressed full support for North Korea’s efforts to defend its sovereign rights and security interests, while Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Moscow’s policies over the war in Ukraine, KCNA said.

North Korea’s Support for Russia

Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Moscow’s policies over the war in Ukraine, KCNA said.

High-Level Meetings

Choe’s Meeting with President Putin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Choe met Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed greetings from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.

Confirmation from KCNA

KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • This was the third round of the Russia–DPRK strategic dialogue, aimed at further implementing their 2024 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty and top-level agreements.(en.interaffairs.ru)
  • Russia reaffirmed support for North Korea’s security and sovereign rights; in turn, Pyongyang reiterated backing for Russia’s stance on the Ukraine war.(apnews.com)
  • Choe’s visit included an audience with President Vladimir Putin, where she conveyed greetings from Kim Jong Un, signaling high-level alignment and deepening bilateral ties.(apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the North Korea-Russia strategic talks?
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participated in the talks held in Moscow.
What was discussed during the North Korea-Russia meeting?
The talks focused on defending sovereign rights, security interests, and mutual support over the war in Ukraine.
Did North Korean officials meet with the Russian president?
Yes, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed greetings from Kim Jong Un.
How often have North Korea and Russia held strategic dialogues?
This was the third strategic dialogue between North Korea and Russia.
Which media reported on the North Korea-Russia meeting?
The meeting was reported by North Korean state media KCNA and acknowledged by the Kremlin.

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