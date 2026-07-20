North Korea, Russia Foreign Ministers Meet in Moscow for Strategic Dialogue
Key Outcomes of the North Korea-Russia Strategic Dialogue
Overview of the Meeting
SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held their third strategic dialogue in Moscow on Monday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
Mutual Support and Strategic Interests
Russia’s Support for North Korea
Russia expressed full support for North Korea’s efforts to defend its sovereign rights and security interests, while Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Moscow’s policies over the war in Ukraine, KCNA said.
North Korea’s Support for Russia
Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Moscow’s policies over the war in Ukraine, KCNA said.
High-Level Meetings
Choe’s Meeting with President Putin
The Kremlin said on Monday that Choe met Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed greetings from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.
Confirmation from KCNA
KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Chris Reese)