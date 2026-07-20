North Korea, Russia Foreign Ministers Meet in Moscow for Strategic Dialogue

Key Outcomes of the North Korea-Russia Strategic Dialogue

Overview of the Meeting

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held their third strategic dialogue in Moscow on Monday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Mutual Support and Strategic Interests

Russia’s Support for North Korea

Russia expressed full support for North Korea’s efforts to defend its sovereign rights and security interests, while Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Moscow’s policies over the war in Ukraine, KCNA said.

North Korea’s Support for Russia

Pyongyang reaffirmed support for Moscow’s policies over the war in Ukraine, KCNA said.

High-Level Meetings

Choe’s Meeting with President Putin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Choe met Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed greetings from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.

Confirmation from KCNA

KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Chris Reese)