Oil Prices Fall Amid US-Iran Mediation and Threats of Saudi Naval Blockade

By Ishaan Arora

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Tensions and Mediation Efforts

July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices softened on Tuesday, with markets weighing reports of mediation efforts between the U.S. and Iran against an exchange of fresh attacks between the two and threats of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures eased 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $88.87 per barrel by 0052 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was steady at $82.47 a barrel. Both contracts were trading below their highest levels in more than a month hit in the previous session.

Escalating Threats in the Gulf

Houthi Naval Blockade Threat

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the U.S. in its war on Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.

Expert Analysis on Blockade Risks

"The threats of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis are significant because they raise the risk of disruption to another major oil exporter," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

US-Iran Mediation Efforts

Separately, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had received a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire in efforts to salvage an interim deal signed on June 17, intended to pave the way for a lasting agreement to end the war that began on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Recent Military Actions

The diplomatic push followed another night of U.S. strikes on Iranian cities and attacks by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on U.S. military assets across the region. Later on Monday, U.S. Central Command said it had begun another round of strikes on Iran.

Market Outlook and Analyst Commentary

"(Oil) has come a long way already and it certainly has the potential to go higher again. However, in the short term the overnight talk of de-escalation and peace talks appears to be capping the upside for the time being. Whether anything comes from those peace talks remains to be seen," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

US Oil Stockpile Expectations

U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week alongside gasoline, while distillate stocks likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.[EIA/S]

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)