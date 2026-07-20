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Finance

Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack on Moscow, Injuries and Damage Reported

Details of the Overnight Drone Attack

Attack Overview and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine targeted Moscow and the surrounding region with 400 drones overnight, wounding two people and setting buildings ablaze, Russian officials said on Monday.

Locations Affected

"Overnight, air defence forces and electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack on Moscow region. The main consequences were recorded in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and the Odintsovo district," Andrei Vorobyov, ​the governor of ‌the Moscow region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Casualties and Infrastructure Damage

Vorobyov said two people were wounded and several civilian infrastructure facilities were set ablaze and damaged.

Russian Response and Defensive Measures

Air Defence Actions

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 400 "enemy drones" were launched at the Moscow region between 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and 5:00 a.m. (0200 GMT).

Most were neutralised by air defence systems at a long range, including 85 destroyed while approaching the Russian capital.

Impact on Businesses

Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, said on Monday its logistics centre in the Podolsk district had been evacuated as a precaution but later resumed normal operations.

Previous Attacks on Wildberries

On Saturday, waves of Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven warehouse workers of Wildberries and injured dozens more, while another attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider Moscow region.

Defence Ministry Statement

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems had shot down 381 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia reported that Ukraine launched approximately 400 drones overnight toward Moscow and its surrounding region, with most intercepted by air defences—including 85 near the capital; two people were wounded and multiple buildings caught fire in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Odintsovo districts. citeturn0news… (“article” source)
  • Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, evacuated its Podolsk logistics centre as a precaution but later resumed operations. This follows a separate attack on July 18 that killed seven Wildberries warehouse workers in Kotovsk and injured dozens, and triggered a fire at an oil depot in the Moscow region. (internazionale.it)
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated it shot down 381 Ukrainian drones across Russian regions, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov overnight—a continuation of Ukraine’s increasingly frequent long‑range drone assaults on Russian infrastructure. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many drones did Ukraine launch at the Moscow region?
Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow and the surrounding region overnight.
What damage was caused by the drone attack in Moscow?
The attack injured two people and set several civilian infrastructure facilities ablaze and damaged buildings.
Which areas in the Moscow region were affected by the drone attacks?
Podolsk, Domodedovo, and the Odintsovo district were among the main areas affected.
How did Russian air defence respond to the drone attack?
Russian air defence systems repelled the attack, shooting down 381 drones in total.
Was business activity affected by the drone attack?
Wildberries logistics center in Podolsk was evacuated but resumed normal operations later.

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