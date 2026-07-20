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French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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French Parliament Approves Social Media Ban for Under-15s: New Child Safety Law

Overview of the New Child Safety Law and Social Media Ban

Legislative Approval and Timeline

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - A reconciliation committee of France's Parliament agreed on a bill on Monday to ban access to social media for those under 15 years of age.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants the ban to be in force by the start of the school year in early September. France would follow Australia, which enacted the world's first ban for under-16s on platforms including Meta Platforms' Facebook, Snap's ​Snapchat, Bytedance's TikTok and Alphabet's YouTube in December.

International Context and Support

• Macron has drummed up support for the ban in the European Union and elsewhere. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has recently supported limiting children's access to social media in the 27-country bloc.

Parliamentary Process

• The reconciled text will be discussed on Tuesday in the Lower House and later in the Senate.

Key Provisions of the Law

List of Banned Social Networks

• The Information Technology minister will establish a list of the social networks banned for children and teenagers younger than 15 years old.

Age Verification Requirements

• Social media platforms will have to set up systems of age verification approved by the French privacy regulator.

Smartphone Use in Schools

High School Smartphone Ban

• The bill would also ban the use of smartphones in high schools.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • A parliamentary committee has advanced legislation banning social media for under‑15s, with the government targeting a start by early September 2026, at the new school year’s outset (apnews.com).
  • The bill empowers the Information Technology Minister to specify which platforms are prohibited, and mandates that social media companies implement age‑verification systems vetted by France’s privacy authority (apnews.com).
  • France would follow Australia, which became the first country to restrict under‑16s from social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube beginning December 10, 2025 (esafety.gov.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new French bill propose for under-15s and social media?
The bill bans access to social media platforms for anyone under 15 and requires platforms to implement age verification systems.
When will the social media ban for under-15s come into force in France?
French President Emmanuel Macron wants the ban in place by the start of the school year in early September.
Which social media platforms are affected by the ban?
Platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube will be affected according to the proposed legislation.
Will the bill affect smartphone use in schools?
Yes, the bill also includes a ban on the use of smartphones in high schools.
Who will approve age verification systems for social media platforms?
Age verification systems must be approved by the French privacy regulator.

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