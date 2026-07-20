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US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance trade US-Canada Relations

US Imposes 50% Tariffs on Canadian Products Amid Trade Row

US Announces Major Tariffs on Canadian Goods

Background of the Tariff Decision

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing a tariff of 50% on a wide range of Canadian products in response to what it called Canada's "discriminatory treatment" of U.S. cars, alcohol, and dairy, according to the White House.

Legal Basis for the Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump signed three proclamations to impose the tariffs under a nearly century-old trade law, Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which allows for tariffs of up to 50% on imports from specific countries.

Products Affected by the Tariffs

The products covered by the tariffs range from wine to hockey sticks to cement, according to a White House fact sheet.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; editing by Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • The tariffs apply to products previously protected under USMCA, excluding energy, potash, fish, critical minerals, and goods already subject to other tariffs (apnews.com).
  • This move escalates the U.S.–Canada trade tensions, marking a significant escalation amid longstanding disputes over autos, alcohol, and dairy sectors (apnews.com).
  • Canada’s exports in metals and automotive sectors have already been hit hard by existing U.S. tariffs, and these new duties may further strain bilateral trade dynamics (bankofcanada.ca).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian products?
The US imposed these tariffs in response to what it describes as Canada's discriminatory treatment of US cars, alcohol, and dairy products.
Which Canadian products are affected by the new US tariffs?
The tariffs affect a wide range of Canadian products, including wine, hockey sticks, and cement.
Under what law are these tariffs being imposed?
The tariffs were imposed under Section 338 of the US Tariff Act of 1930, which permits tariffs up to 50% on imports from particular countries.
Who authorized the new tariffs on Canadian goods?
US President Donald Trump signed three proclamations authorizing the new tariffs.

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