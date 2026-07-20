US Imposes 50% Tariffs on Canadian Products Amid Trade Row

US Announces Major Tariffs on Canadian Goods

Background of the Tariff Decision

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing a tariff of 50% on a wide range of Canadian products in response to what it called Canada's "discriminatory treatment" of U.S. cars, alcohol, and dairy, according to the White House.

Legal Basis for the Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump signed three proclamations to impose the tariffs under a nearly century-old trade law, Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which allows for tariffs of up to 50% on imports from specific countries.

Products Affected by the Tariffs

The products covered by the tariffs range from wine to hockey sticks to cement, according to a White House fact sheet.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; editing by Michelle Nichols)