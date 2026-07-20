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Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Former defence minister Healey named as new UK finance minister

John Healey's Appointment and Background

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - John Healey, the former British defence minister who helped to trigger the departure of Keir Starmer by accusing him of failing to spend enough money on keeping the country safe, has been named as finance minister by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Widely liked by colleagues, Healey, 66, will now have to find more money to spend on defence while also investing in other key areas such as health and welfare.

Healey's Experience and Previous Roles

Healey had not been seen as a likely candidate for the key finance role, but he worked as a junior minister in the Treasury department from 2002 to 2007.

Service Under Labour Prime Ministers

He served in government under the three most recent Labour prime ministers, starting with Tony Blair, and in opposition under two other leaders. From 2002 to 2007 he worked as a junior minister in the Treasury department under Gordon Brown.

Policy Outlook and Economic Strategy

People familiar with the decision said that Healey and Burnham had similar outlooks on the need to maintain economic stability and the need to drive growth by devolving power across the country, helping people with the cost of living, and building up Britain's industrial base.

Defence Spending Advocacy

As defence minister, Healey spent months lobbying Starmer and the finance ministry to lay out a pathway to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, rather than the 2.68% that the government eventually had budgeted for.

Impact of Healey's Resignation

The unexpected resignation by Healey, who was a loyal ally of Starmer and one of the government's most experienced ministers, was a significant blow to the then prime minister, who announced his resignation less than two weeks later.

Healey said Starmer had been "unable" and the Treasury "unwilling" to find the money to keep the country safe.

Market and Analyst Reactions

There was little major market reaction to the news of his appointment and the initial reaction among analysts was positive.

"Healey brings Treasury experience and is a sign that Burnham will respect the bond markets as a check on his radicalism, rather than plough ahead with significant changes that could unsettle the fiscal position," said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

(Reporting by Muvija M and David Milliken, writing by Kate Holton; editing by William James and Alistair Smout)

Key Takeaways

  • John Healey, a seasoned Labour MP, moves from defence to finance, bringing Treasury experience and forming part of Burnham’s strategic reallocation amid fiscal and defence pressures.
  • Healey resigned as defence secretary on June 11, 2026 citing insufficient military investment, highlighting tensions around defence funding under the previous Starmer administration.
  • Burnham’s appointment of Healey signals an early focus on balancing defence needs with economic management, leveraging Healey’s familiarity with the Treasury and governance.
  • Healey served in various Treasury roles—Economic Secretary (2002–2005) and Financial Secretary (2005–2007)—equipping him to handle the fiscal challenges ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new UK finance minister?
John Healey has been named as the new UK finance minister by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
Why did John Healey resign from the previous government?
He resigned after accusing Keir Starmer's government of underinvesting in the military and failing to protect the country.
What experience does John Healey have in finance?
Healey previously worked as a junior minister in the Treasury department from 2002 to 2007.
What are John Healey's main priorities as finance minister?
Healey is tasked with helping Andy Burnham find more funding for defence spending.
When was John Healey appointed as finance minister?
He was appointed on July 20, according to the government announcement.

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