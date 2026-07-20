GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Private Investors Needed to Address European Defence Funding Shortfalls

Mobilising Private Capital for European Defence

By Iain Withers

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Private investors are needed to funnel cash into European defence companies to plug the gap left by cash-strapped governments, but too often bottlenecks and barriers are discouraging investment, senior finance executives told the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

The Role of Private Capital

“Public spending will not be enough, and we do need to mobilise private capital at scale," Cathal Deasy, global co-head of investment banking at British bank Barclays, told delegates, adding national governments needed to act faster and provide more clarity.

Growing Interest from Investors

Bankers and investors are attending the annual aerospace event in record numbers this year, according to the event organisers, in part drawn by the prospect of cashing in on a global boom in defence investing amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Challenges Facing Defence Investment

However, investor sentiment has cooled recently, reflected in weaker defence firm stock prices, while Franco-German defence group KNDS this month put on hold its stock market listing until conditions improve.

More than 600 finance delegates are scheduled to attend Farnborough, up about threefold on 2025, including executives from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

Banking Sector Engagement

"With defence companies growing, banks see an opportunity to jump in," Amin Mansour, a vice chairman at Dutch bank ING, told Reuters ahead of the event, adding the lender now had about 50 cross-sector bankers working on defence funding deals compared to "very few" five years ago.

'Reckoning' for Defence Valuations

The recent rally in European defence stocks has slowed this year. An index of aerospace and defence names is up 1.3% since the start of 2026, while the wider STOXX 600 gained 8%. 

Valuation Adjustments and Investment Opportunities

An executive at one of the U.S.'s largest private equity houses, who declined to be named, said defence firm valuations had faced a "reckoning" over the past year, but had since normalised and become more investible.

Barriers for Smaller Contractors

Others said too many smaller defence contractors were still missing out on private funds due to factors like complex procurement.

Supply Chain Bottlenecks

“It’s getting the capital into the supply chain which is challenging and which does create bottlenecks," said Ephraim Rudman, financial institutions group partner at Apollo.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Alun John, Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • European defence expenditure is rising steeply—projected at €454 billion (2.4% of GDP) in 2026, with investment hitting €163 billion—yet governments alone can’t fill all funding needs, prompting calls for private capital to step in.(consilium.europa.eu)
  • Private investor interest is growing—VC investment in dual‑use/defence sectors hit a record US$5.2 billion in 2024, and Europe is setting up dedicated EU funds (e.g. up to €1 billion Fund of Funds)—but structural bottlenecks and complex procurement processes still prevent many SMEs from accessing funding.(globsec.org)
  • Market volatility is cooling investor enthusiasm—for instance, the Franco‑German group KNDS delayed its IPO in July 2026 amid weak sentiment in defence stocks, underscoring valuation challenges despite strong order books.(live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do European defence firms need private investment?
Defence firms need private capital to fill funding gaps left by cash-strapped governments and support industry growth.
What challenges are private investors facing in defence?
Bottlenecks and barriers, including complex procurement and lack of government clarity, discourage investment.
How has investor sentiment changed in the defence sector?
Investor sentiment has cooled recently, evidenced by weaker defence stock prices and postponed market listings.
Which firms are increasing their presence in defence finance?
Banks like ING and major investors, including Goldman Sachs and sovereign funds, are increasing involvement in defence finance.
What is the current trend in defence company valuations?
Defence firm valuations faced a recent 'reckoning' but have since normalised and become more attractive to investors.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering

UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering

Image for Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI

Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI

Image for On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London

On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London

Image for Soccer-Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

Soccer-Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

Image for US 'deeply concerned' after EU eyes carbon price for international flights

US 'deeply concerned' after EU eyes carbon price for international flights

Image for IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF

IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate
Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate
Image for New UK leader Burnham says he will never take risks with economy
New UK leader Burnham says he will never take risks with economy
Image for UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care
UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care
Image for UK's Rachel Reeves resigns as finance minister
UK's Rachel Reeves resigns as finance minister
Image for GCAP fighter jet timeline 'will not change even if new country joins'
GCAP fighter jet timeline 'will not change even if new country joins'
Image for Factbox-Aircraft orders at Farnborough airshow as Boeing, Airbus race for deals
Factbox-Aircraft orders at Farnborough airshow as Boeing, Airbus race for deals
Image for ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030
ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030
Image for Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries
Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries
Image for Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently, the Information reports
Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently, the Information reports
Image for GE Aerospace unveils breakthrough in hybrid-electric flight
GE Aerospace unveils breakthrough in hybrid-electric flight
Image for Portugal to buy three frigates built by Italy's Fincantieri
Portugal to buy three frigates built by Italy's Fincantieri
Image for EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law
EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law
View All Finance Posts