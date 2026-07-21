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London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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London Stock Exchange Plans 24-Hour Trading Venue Launch in 2027

Overview of the London Stock Exchange's 24-Hour Trading Initiative

Announcement and Timeline

July 20 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange has unveiled plans to launch a night-time trading site in the first half of 2027, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing the company.

Structure and Offerings of the New Exchange

LSE's new exchange will operate separately from LSE's main market, and initially offer access to exchange-traded products such as funds tracking the UK or U.S. stock market, the FT said.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

The move comes as exchanges grapple with the growth of cryptocurrencies and other assets that are not restricted by traditional opening hours, which has raised expectations, particularly among retail traders, of being able to trade anytime.

Global Exchange Initiatives

Nasdaq plans to extend trading to 23 hours on weekdays in December, while CME rolled out 24x7 trading of crypto futures and options in late May, and Cboe plans to launch 23x5 trading of U.S. equities on its EDGX Equities Exchange in December.

Operational Details

LSE's new exchange will operate from 5 p.m. to 7:50 a.m. London time, with a 30-minute pause between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to apply end-of-day processes, the FT said, adding that the main venue will continue operating under its standard hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Leadership Perspective and Market Impact

Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the LSE, told the FT that there was an increasing appetite, particularly from retail investors around the world, "to use London given our particular timezone, to gain exposure to not only UK assets but global assets".

Additional Information

LSE and Hoggett could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters provides news for LSEG's news and data terminal, Workspace, and other products.

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The London Stock Exchange will introduce a dedicated night‑time trading platform for exchange‑traded products in the first half of 2027, separate from its main market operating 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (lse.co.uk)
  • Proposed LSE hours are 5 p.m. to 7:50 a.m. London time, with a 30‑minute break at 6:30–7 p.m. for end‑of‑day processes (lse.co.uk)
  • Other major exchanges are accelerating extended hours: Nasdaq will shift to 23‑hour weekday trading from December 2026, Cboe received SEC approval for 23×5 trading on EDGX in December 2026, and CME launched 24/7 crypto derivatives trading in May 2026 (nasdaqtrader.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the London Stock Exchange launch 24-hour trading?
The London Stock Exchange plans to launch its night-time trading venue in the first half of 2027.
What products will be available on the LSE's new night-time exchange?
The new exchange will initially offer exchange-traded products, such as funds tracking the UK or U.S. stock market.
Will the new round-the-clock trading venue replace the main LSE market?
No, the new trading venue will operate separately from LSE's main market, which will continue its standard hours.
What are the proposed trading hours for LSE’s night-time exchange?
Trading will be available from 5 p.m. to 7:50 a.m. London time, with a 30-minute pause between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Why is the LSE introducing extended trading hours?
The move responds to rising demand from retail investors and competition from exchanges trading cryptocurrencies and global assets around the clock.

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