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On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Banking UK economy infrastructure Transport

Burnham's First Day as UK PM Sees Sheffield-London Train Services Cut

Impact of Train Service Cuts on Northern England

By Andy Bruce

Burnham's Promises and Immediate Challenges

SHEFFIELD, England, July 20 (Reuters) - On the day Andy Burnham became prime minister, the man who has vowed to give greater powers and investment to the north of England faced a setback when one of its key train operators cut many direct services to London. 

Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor, has promised to take greater control of key privatised services such as trains, to help boost connectivity and productivity, lift living conditions and revive the economy.

East Midlands Railway Timetable Reduction

But on Monday, a reduced timetable from East Midlands Railway took effect, disrupting services running from Sheffield and Nottingham to London. The company set no end date for services to resume.

Frustrations with Privatised Infrastructure

The cutbacks are a tangible example of a frustration that Burnham has promised to address: the fact Britain routinely struggles to build and run infrastructure reliably, and that many of its services are provided by private companies that do not answer to local politicians.

Local and Regional Reactions

Oliver Coppard, mayor of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority that oversees Sheffield and neighbouring towns, told Reuters it was a "test case" for whether Burnham's promise to empower the regions can fix such problems.

"Right now, I'm reduced to having to say to these private companies: 'Do better'," Coppard said.

"That's not good enough. I want that power and control back in South Yorkshire, so we can make those decisions and we can change these systems so they work for people."

Reasons Behind the Service Reductions

EMR said the reduced timetable was due to delays to the rollout of new Hitachi trains. 

Data provided by EMR showed that, across a full week, almost one in five scheduled services between Sheffield or Nottingham and London will either be cut or run with fewer carriages.

The company said it understood that the "temporary" changes may cause inconvenience but said it would work hard to minimise the impact. The Department for Transport was not immediately available for comment.

Economic and Business Implications for Sheffield

Sheffield, known for its historic steel industry, has a population of almost 600,000 and counts Boeing and McLaren Automotive as major employers.

Henri Murison, head of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a business-backed group that lobbies for investment in northern England, said he was concerned that the news could damage the attractiveness of the area on a permanent basis.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • East Midlands Railway has introduced a temporary reduced Intercity timetable starting July 20 due to performance and maintenance issues with the new Class 810 fleet built by Hitachi, affecting services from Sheffield and Nottingham to London (news.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk).
  • Andy Burnham, on the same day inaugurated as prime minister, has vowed to devolve control over infrastructure to northern regions—an ambition underscored by the disruption, which illustrates the challenges of relying on privately operated rail services (apnews.com).
  • Northern leaders, including South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Northern Powerhouse Partnership’s Henri Murison, view the cuts as a 'test case' highlighting the need for regional authority over rail decisions and sustained investment in projects like Northern Powerhouse Rail to ensure reliability and economic resilience (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Sheffield and Nottingham train services to London cut?
East Midlands Railway reduced services due to delays in the rollout of new Hitachi trains, leading to almost one in five services being cut or running with fewer carriages.
How does this train service cut relate to Andy Burnham's leadership?
The service reduction presents an immediate challenge to Andy Burnham’s promise to invest in and empower northern regions by improving infrastructure and public services.
What are the economic concerns for Sheffield after the service cuts?
Local leaders worry the cuts could harm Sheffield’s attractiveness to business and undermine long-term economic growth in the area.
Will the train service reductions affect other regions?
Yes, the cuts affect both Sheffield and Nottingham, with no announced end date for the disruption.
What has the reaction been from local officials?
Local mayors have criticized the service cuts, seeing them as evidence of the need for more regional power to manage transport and infrastructure.

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