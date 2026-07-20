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Finance

UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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IP Group Rejects Railpen’s Upgraded 71.3 Pence Takeover Offer

Details and Implications of the Takeover Proposal

Board’s Response to Railpen’s Offer

July 20 (Reuters) - IP Group's board of directors on Monday unanimously rejected a sweetened 71.3 pence-per-share takeover proposal from its largest shareholder, Railpen, citing significant undervaluation of the company and its prospects. 

Valuation and Offer Structure

The revised proposal valued the London-listed early-stage science investor at about £630 million ($845.27 million), excluding a contingent element that could have taken the total to about £730 million.

Breakdown of Railpen’s Proposal

  • Railpen had offered IP Group shareholders 61 pence per share in cash, and a pro rata share of the company's entire Oxford Nanopore Technologies stake valued at 10.3 pence per share.
  • The proposal also included a contingent value right (CVR) of up to 11.3 pence per share linked to IP Group's interest in Metsera — a clinical-stage biotech firm — subject to performance thresholds being met by end-2029.
  • Excluding the CVR, the offer valued IP Group at 71.3 pence per share, a premium of about 10.2% to its Monday close of 64.7 pence.

Stakeholder Positions and Next Steps

Railpen’s Role and Response

Railpen, which manages more than £34 billion in assets for railway pension schemes and holds 18.4% in IP Group, declined to comment.

Takeover Panel’s Deadline

Railpen must announce a firm offer or withdraw by July 27 following a seven-day extension granted by the UK Takeover Panel.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Roshni Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • IP Group’s board unanimously rejected the revised 71.3 pence‑per‑share proposal as significantly undervaluing the company and its innovation potential
  • The offer comprised 61 pence in cash, 10.3 pence in Oxford Nanopore stake value, and up to 11.3 pence CVR tied to Metsera performance by end‑2029
  • Railpen, holding approximately 18.4 % of IP Group, must either make a firm offer or withdraw by July 27 under UK Takeover Panel rules

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IP Group reject Railpen's revised takeover proposal?
IP Group's board unanimously rejected Railpen's sweetened 71.3 pence-per-share proposal, citing significant undervaluation of the company and its prospects.
What was the value of Railpen’s latest offer for IP Group?
The revised Railpen proposal valued IP Group at about £630 million, or up to £730 million including a contingent value right.
What is the contingent value right (CVR) included in the offer?
The CVR could provide up to an additional 11.3 pence per share, linked to IP Group’s interest in Metsera, subject to performance by end-2029.
How much of IP Group does Railpen currently own?
Railpen holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group.
By when must Railpen announce a firm offer or withdraw?
Railpen must announce a firm offer or withdraw by July 27, following an extension granted by the UK Takeover Panel.

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