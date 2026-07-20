IP Group Rejects Railpen’s Upgraded 71.3 Pence Takeover Offer

Details and Implications of the Takeover Proposal

Board’s Response to Railpen’s Offer

July 20 (Reuters) - IP Group's board of directors on Monday unanimously rejected a sweetened 71.3 pence-per-share takeover proposal from its largest shareholder, Railpen, citing significant undervaluation of the company and its prospects.

Valuation and Offer Structure

The revised proposal valued the London-listed early-stage science investor at about £630 million ($845.27 million), excluding a contingent element that could have taken the total to about £730 million.

Breakdown of Railpen’s Proposal

Railpen had offered IP Group shareholders 61 pence per share in cash, and a pro rata share of the company's entire Oxford Nanopore Technologies stake valued at 10.3 pence per share.

The proposal also included a contingent value right (CVR) of up to 11.3 pence per share linked to IP Group's interest in Metsera — a clinical-stage biotech firm — subject to performance thresholds being met by end-2029.

Excluding the CVR, the offer valued IP Group at 71.3 pence per share, a premium of about 10.2% to its Monday close of 64.7 pence.

Stakeholder Positions and Next Steps

Railpen’s Role and Response

Railpen, which manages more than £34 billion in assets for railway pension schemes and holds 18.4% in IP Group, declined to comment.

Takeover Panel’s Deadline

Railpen must announce a firm offer or withdraw by July 27 following a seven-day extension granted by the UK Takeover Panel.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Roshni Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)