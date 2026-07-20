GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling steady as Burnham set to become prime minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling steady as Burnham set to become prime minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets UK Politics Currency

Sterling Holds Steady as Andy Burnham to Replace Starmer as UK Prime Minister

Market Reaction and Political Transition

By Sophie Kiderlin

Sterling Performance Amid Political Change

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The pound was broadly steady on Monday with Andy Burnham set to take over as British Prime Minister from Keir Starmer, while markets keenly awaited confirmation of who will be tapped as the new chancellor. 

Sterling was last little changed against the dollar at $1.3457. Against the euro, it was 0.1% higher at 84.94 pence.

Prime Ministerial Transition Process

After Starmer makes his farewell speech outside his Number 10 Downing Street office and tenders his resignation formally to King Charles, Burnham — a former mayor of Greater Manchester — will also meet the monarch to become prime minister.

Challenges Facing the New Prime Minister

Burnham will face an array of challenges in his new role, a number of which could impact markets — from a sluggish economy to worries about fiscal discipline.

Chancellor Appointment and Market Sentiment

Investor Focus on Chancellor Selection

His choice of chancellor has been a key question for investors in recent weeks. UK assets were supported last week by reports that he would likely pick Shabana Mahmood, who is regarded as a centrist, as his finance minister rather than a more left-leaning candidate. Markets took this as a signal that Burnham is not planning to ramp up spending as some investors had originally feared.

Sterling's Recent Performance

The pound notched its third consecutive weekly rise against the dollar and its fourth week of gains in a row against the euro last week. 

Economic Data and Broader Outlook

Upcoming UK Economic Indicators

Besides domestic politics, investors will also be keeping an eye on various key UK economic data points throughout the week, with labour market, inflation and retail sales figures all due.

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling held steady: around $1.3457 against the dollar and up 0.1% versus the euro, reflecting investor calm ahead of Burnham’s appointment.
  • Reports that Shabana Mahmood is likely to be chancellor lifted market sentiment, seen as signaling fiscal stability.
  • Sterling’s recent gains—in part driven by easing political risk—come as markets await upcoming UK data on labour, inflation, and retail sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound steady as Andy Burnham becomes prime minister?
The pound remains steady due to investor optimism over Andy Burnham's expected chancellor pick and restrained fiscal policy signals.
How did UK markets react to Andy Burnham's anticipated leadership?
UK assets and the pound were supported by expectations of a centrist chancellor, calming investor concerns over increased spending.
Who is expected to be appointed as the new UK finance minister?
Shabana Mahmood is widely reported as Burnham's likely pick for chancellor, favored by markets for her centrist stance.
What economic data are investors watching this week in the UK?
Investors are monitoring labour market, inflation, and retail sales figures due to be released this week.
What challenges does Andy Burnham face as the new UK prime minister?
Burnham faces challenges such as a sluggish economy and concerns about fiscal discipline that could impact market performance.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal

UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal

Image for Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze

Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze

Image for German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June

German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June

Image for Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic

Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic

Image for Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars

Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars

Image for Prysmian signs €5.5 billion Molex deal in data centre push

Prysmian signs €5.5 billion Molex deal in data centre push

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Police cane supporters of India's cockroach movement as thousands gather for march
Police cane supporters of India's cockroach movement as thousands gather for march
Image for Novartis faces drug pipeline test with valuation premium in focus
Novartis faces drug pipeline test with valuation premium in focus
Image for Analysis-Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
Analysis-Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
Image for Ryanair sees lower summer fares as profit misses forecasts
Ryanair sees lower summer fares as profit misses forecasts
Image for Morning Bid: Rising oil, yields rain on AI party
Morning Bid: Rising oil, yields rain on AI party
Image for European chemical earnings to test demand recovery after conflict-led pricing boost
European chemical earnings to test demand recovery after conflict-led pricing boost
Image for Conflicts, aircraft orders in focus as Farnborough Airshow kicks off
Conflicts, aircraft orders in focus as Farnborough Airshow kicks off
Image for Indian students cool on 'American Dream' as EU opens its doors
Indian students cool on 'American Dream' as EU opens its doors
Image for Australia's EQ Resources surges as billionaire Andrew Forrest takes 16.8% stake
Australia's EQ Resources surges as billionaire Andrew Forrest takes 16.8% stake
Image for Electric cars became cheaper in Germany despite rising average prices
Electric cars became cheaper in Germany despite rising average prices
Image for US launches Iran strikes for ninth day as another American confirmed killed
US launches Iran strikes for ninth day as another American confirmed killed
Image for Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom
Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom
View All Finance Posts