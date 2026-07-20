Sterling Holds Steady as Andy Burnham to Replace Starmer as UK Prime Minister

Market Reaction and Political Transition

By Sophie Kiderlin

Sterling Performance Amid Political Change

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The pound was broadly steady on Monday with Andy Burnham set to take over as British Prime Minister from Keir Starmer, while markets keenly awaited confirmation of who will be tapped as the new chancellor.

Sterling was last little changed against the dollar at $1.3457. Against the euro, it was 0.1% higher at 84.94 pence.

Prime Ministerial Transition Process

After Starmer makes his farewell speech outside his Number 10 Downing Street office and tenders his resignation formally to King Charles, Burnham — a former mayor of Greater Manchester — will also meet the monarch to become prime minister.

Challenges Facing the New Prime Minister

Burnham will face an array of challenges in his new role, a number of which could impact markets — from a sluggish economy to worries about fiscal discipline.

Chancellor Appointment and Market Sentiment

Investor Focus on Chancellor Selection

His choice of chancellor has been a key question for investors in recent weeks. UK assets were supported last week by reports that he would likely pick Shabana Mahmood, who is regarded as a centrist, as his finance minister rather than a more left-leaning candidate. Markets took this as a signal that Burnham is not planning to ramp up spending as some investors had originally feared.

Sterling's Recent Performance

The pound notched its third consecutive weekly rise against the dollar and its fourth week of gains in a row against the euro last week.

Economic Data and Broader Outlook

Upcoming UK Economic Indicators

Besides domestic politics, investors will also be keeping an eye on various key UK economic data points throughout the week, with labour market, inflation and retail sales figures all due.

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin; Editing by Kevin Buckland)