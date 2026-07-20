AerCap Expected to Announce 15 Boeing 787 Jet Order at Farnborough Airshow
Main Announcement and Industry Context
Order Details and Industry Sources
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Leasing giant AerCap is set to place an order for 15 Boeing 787 jets, two industry sources said on Monday.
AerCap's Fleet and Event Timing
Dublin-based AerCap, which is the world's largest owner of Boeing's newest long-haul plane in service, is expected to announce the order during the Farnborough Airshow, they said.
Comments and Additional Reporting
Boeing referred queries to AerCap, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that AerCap could order as many as 15 of the jets.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)