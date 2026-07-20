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AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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AerCap Expected to Announce 15 Boeing 787 Jet Order at Farnborough Airshow

Main Announcement and Industry Context

Order Details and Industry Sources

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Leasing giant AerCap is set to place an order for 15 Boeing 787 jets, two industry sources said on Monday.

AerCap's Fleet and Event Timing

Dublin-based AerCap, which is the world's largest owner of Boeing's newest long-haul plane in service, is expected to announce the order during the Farnborough Airshow, they said.

Comments and Additional Reporting

Boeing referred queries to AerCap, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that AerCap could order as many as 15 of the jets.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)

Key Takeaways

  • AerCap is expected to announce an order for 15 Boeing 787 jets during the Farnborough Airshow, reinforcing its position as the largest lessor of the type (live.euronext.com).
  • As of July 2022, AerCap had 125 Boeing 787 aircraft either owned or on order, highlighting the strategic scale of its Dreamliner portfolio (aercap.com).
  • At the Farnborough Airshow, Boeing emphasized its focus on stabilizing production rather than highlighting new orders, underscoring broader supply-chain and manufacturing priorities (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Boeing 787 jets is AerCap reportedly ordering?
AerCap is reportedly set to order 15 Boeing 787 jets according to industry sources.
When is AerCap expected to announce the Boeing 787 order?
AerCap is expected to announce the order during the Farnborough Airshow.
Where is AerCap based?
AerCap is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Who reported the possible AerCap Boeing 787 order?
Bloomberg reported that AerCap could order as many as 15 of the jets.

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