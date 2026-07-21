IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review

IMF Clears $690 Million Funding for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Economic Challenges

IMF Funding and Ukraine's Economic Situation

Immediate Access to Funds

July 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's board completed a review of Ukraine's financing arrangement, clearing the way for immediate access to about $690 million, the Fund said on Monday.

Background on IMF Loan Programme

The war-torn nation is operating under an $8.1 billion IMF loan programme. The latest funding brings total disbursements under the programme to about $2.2 billion, the IMF said in a statement.

Challenges Facing Ukraine

Economic Stability and Reforms

The review is a key test for Ukraine as it struggles to sustain economic stability and advance reforms while battling intensified Russian attacks on its infrastructure.

Impact of Ongoing Conflicts

The IMF said Ukraine had maintained macroeconomic and financial stability despite Russia's war. However, it said the economic outlook had weakened largely due to intensified attacks on critical infrastructure and spillover effects from the war in the Middle East.

Programme Performance and Reforms

Assessment of Targets

The IMF said programme performance had been "broadly satisfactory." All end-March quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets were met, although the end-June target on net international reserves was missed, in part because of the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Progress on Structural Benchmarks

"Reform implementation has slowed, with several structural benchmarks completed with a delay or missed," the IMF said.

Revised Timeline and Policy Commitments

To keep the programme on track, IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities agreed in June to a revised timeline for implementing reforms, corrective actions to address slippages and additional policy commitments, the IMF said in June.

Statements from IMF Leadership

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that maintaining macroeconomic stability remained Ukraine's immediate priority and called for prudent fiscal and monetary policies as well as measures to safeguard financial-sector resilience.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)