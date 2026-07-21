GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

IMF Clears $690 Million Funding for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Economic Challenges

IMF Funding and Ukraine's Economic Situation

Immediate Access to Funds

July 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's board completed a review of Ukraine's financing arrangement, clearing the way for immediate access to about $690 million, the Fund said on Monday.

Background on IMF Loan Programme

The war-torn nation is operating under an $8.1 billion IMF loan programme. The latest funding brings total disbursements under the programme to about $2.2 billion, the IMF said in a statement.

Challenges Facing Ukraine

Economic Stability and Reforms

The review is a key test for Ukraine as it struggles to sustain economic stability and advance reforms while battling intensified Russian attacks on its infrastructure.

Impact of Ongoing Conflicts

The IMF said Ukraine had maintained macroeconomic and financial stability despite Russia's war. However, it said the economic outlook had weakened largely due to intensified attacks on critical infrastructure and spillover effects from the war in the Middle East.

Programme Performance and Reforms

Assessment of Targets

The IMF said programme performance had been "broadly satisfactory." All end-March quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets were met, although the end-June target on net international reserves was missed, in part because of the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Progress on Structural Benchmarks

"Reform implementation has slowed, with several structural benchmarks completed with a delay or missed," the IMF said.

Revised Timeline and Policy Commitments

To keep the programme on track, IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities agreed in June to a revised timeline for implementing reforms, corrective actions to address slippages and additional policy commitments, the IMF said in June.

Statements from IMF Leadership

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that maintaining macroeconomic stability remained Ukraine's immediate priority and called for prudent fiscal and monetary policies as well as measures to safeguard financial-sector resilience.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • IMF’s board completed the latest review and approved immediate access to about $690 million, raising total disbursements under Ukraine’s $8.1 billion programme to roughly $2.2 billion (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Ukraine met all end‑March quantitative targets, but missed its end‑June net international reserves target due to war‑related strains and spillovers from the Middle East conflict, and some structural reforms were delayed or missed (elibrary.imf.org).
  • Global economic risks are rising due to the war in the Middle East: the IMF has lowered its 2026 growth forecast to as low as 3 percent and warned of inflation and energy‑market disruptions (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding has the IMF approved for Ukraine in the latest review?
The IMF approved $690 million in its latest review, bringing total disbursements to $2.2 billion under the current programme.
What is the total value of Ukraine's loan programme with the IMF?
Ukraine is operating under an $8.1 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund.
Why did the IMF say Ukraine's economic outlook has weakened?
Ukraine's outlook has weakened due to intensified attacks on its critical infrastructure and spillover effects from the Middle East conflict.
What did the IMF identify as Ukraine's immediate economic priority?
The IMF identified maintaining macroeconomic stability as Ukraine’s immediate priority.
Have all structural reforms in Ukraine been implemented on schedule?
Reform implementation has slowed, with some structural benchmarks completed with delays or missed.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian stocks rise as Mideast mediation takes oil lower

Asian stocks rise as Mideast mediation takes oil lower

Image for Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions

Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions

Image for Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes

Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes

Image for London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports

London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports

Image for Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal

Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal

Image for Houthi Red Sea blockade would lift oil prices, but workarounds could limit impact

Houthi Red Sea blockade would lift oil prices, but workarounds could limit impact

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
Image for Trading Day: War clouds darken 
Trading Day: War clouds darken 
Image for AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say
AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say
Image for French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s
French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s
Image for Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet
Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet
Image for UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal
UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal
Image for Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister
Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister
Image for US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade
US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade
Image for UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering
UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering
Image for Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI
Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI
Image for On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London
On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London
Image for Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say
Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say
View All Finance Posts