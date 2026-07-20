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UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Telecoms

BT Group Shareholder Sells Significant £167 Million Stake in Accelerated Offering

Key Details of the BT Group Share Sale

July 20 (Reuters) - A £167 million ($224.08 million) stake in Britain's biggest telecoms group BT was offered for sale via an accelerated bookbuild, a bookrunner said on Monday.

Overview of the Stake Sale

Here are some more details:

Shareholder Actions and Deal Structure

• An undisclosed shareholder, who launched the sale of about 85 million shares in BT, is monetizing the bulk of its position and is not subject to any lock-up on remaining holding.

Nature of the Transaction

• The deal is secondary, meaning no new shares are being issued and no proceeds flow to BT. The settlement is expected on July 23.

Recent Corporate Developments

• Late last month, BT and Verizon announced a deal to combine their international enterprise operations into a 50:50 joint venture, focussing on serving multinational clients and bringing together $4 billion in combined annual revenue.

Market Impact and Shareholder Information

• The sale of shares in BT represents about a 1% stake in the London-listed telecoms group, according to the bookrunner. BT has a market capitalisation of £19.76 billion, according to LSEG data.

• Shares of BT group closed 0.6% down. They have risen 6.9% so far this year.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Seller is monetizing most of its position but has no lock‑up on remaining shares
  • It's a secondary sale—BT Group receives no proceeds
  • Context: BT and Verizon are forming a 50:50 $4 billion JV serving 3,000 multinational clients, as BT’s market cap stands near £19.6‑19.8 billion

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was the BT Group stake that was sold?
A £167 million ($224 million) stake in BT Group, representing about 1% of the company, was sold.
Who sold the BT Group shares?
An undisclosed shareholder sold about 85 million shares in BT Group via an accelerated bookbuild.
Does BT Group receive proceeds from this share sale?
No, this is a secondary deal, so no new shares are issued and BT Group does not receive any proceeds.
When is the settlement date for the BT Group share sale?
The settlement for the BT Group share sale is expected on July 23.
What recent deal did BT Group announce with Verizon?
BT and Verizon announced a joint venture to combine their international enterprise operations into a 50:50 partnership.

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