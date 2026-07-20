GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trading Day: War clouds darken - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Trading Day: War clouds darken 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Commodities Inflation

Middle East Tensions Drive Volatility Across Global Stock and Commodity Markets

Market Reactions and Key Developments

By Jamie McGeever

Wall Street and Global Markets Respond to Escalating Tensions

ORLANDO, Florida, July 20 (Reuters) - Escalating tensions in the Middle East finally weighed on Wall Street on Monday, after investors had earlier bought back beaten-down chip stocks ahead of some big tech earnings reports later this week, while the war jitters lifted oil prices, bond yields and the dollar.

In my column today, I look at how the intense volatility in South Korea's chip-heavy stock market has spilled over to Wall Street. The benchmark KOSPI is tanking. Can the main U.S. indices withstand the heat?

Recommended Reads for Market Insights

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

  • Chipmakers head for big profit gains, but will it be enough?
  • 'I couldn't breathe': South Korea's frenzied stock trading exposes margin loan risks
  • Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
  • China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged for 14th consecutive month in July
  • Canada's annual inflation rate cools below forecast on cheaper fuel

Today's Key Market Moves

Stock and Sector Performance

• STOCKS: South Korea -4.5%, Japan -4%. Europe -0.4%, UK -0.7%. Dow -0.6%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq flat.

• SECTORS/SHARES: Eight sectors on the S&P 500 fall, three rise. Healthcare, materials -1%, comms services +0.7%. Paramount -2%, hits 17-year low; Warner Bros. Discovery -3.8% to 2026 low. Global Payments +6%, Microsoft +2%, Oracle -4%.

Currency, Bond, and Commodity Movements

• FX: Dollar up broadly vs G10 FX, but slips vs key EM units — BRL, MXN, KRW all +0.5% or more.

• BONDS: UK gilt yields up broadly, curve steepens ~4 bps. U.S. yields +4-6 bps across the curve.

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil +1%, Brent pops back above $90/bbl. Gold slips, hugs $4,000/oz.

Today's Talking Points

Gasoline Prices Surge

Impact on U.S. Consumers and Federal Reserve Policy

* $4 a gallon gas

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is back above $4 a gallon, according to the AAA, following the spike in global oil prices sparked by the re-escalation of the U.S.-Iran war. This comes just as the U.S. holiday and "driving season" ramps up, and so Americans already facing affordability issues will feel the squeeze.

It's also bad timing for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh — any breathing room he thought he might get from the recent soft CPI and PPI prints might be reduced. Last week, several Fed officials — Beth Hammack, Lorie Logan, Jeffrey Schmid and Philip Jefferson — warned that current inflation dynamics are still pointing towards higher rates.

Political Shifts in the UK

Andy Burnham's Surprise Appointment and Market Reaction

* New broom Burnham

Britain has its seventh prime minister in a decade, with Andy Burnham replacing Keir Starmer on Monday and pledging to end these years of instability. Promising the biggest changes in the last 40 years — "a new political model and a new economic model" — is fine rhetoric, but whether he can deliver on it remains to be seen.

What is certain is Burnham has delivered a major surprise already, naming former defense minister John Healey as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. Markets had expected Shabana Mahmood, and took Healey's announcement slightly negatively — sterling dipped, and the 10-year gilt yield ended the day 8 bps higher back above 5.00%. More money for defence seems likely now, but will that mean less for other areas like health and welfare?

Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal and PayPal Takeover Bid

* M&A (in)activity

Paramount Skydance must put its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on hold for a couple of weeks, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday, after a California-led coalition of states argued the merger would irreparably harm competition. The judge will hold a hearing on August 3 on whether the deal should be delayed throughout the course of the lawsuit, which could take months to reach a final ruling.

Meanwhile, PayPal’s board is said to believe a $53 billion takeover bid by rival Stripe and private equity firm Advent International undervalues the company and also faces regulatory as well as financing hurdles. But shares in the U.S. payments giant have held their gains from last week when news of the bid first broke, suggesting investors think this is a goer.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

  • Developments in the Middle East
  • Taiwan exports (June)
  • UK jobs, earnings (May/June)
  • Potential policy announcements from new UK PM Burnham
  • Germany ZEW index (July)

Newsletter and Disclaimer

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East conflict eruption has lifted Brent above $90/barrel and U.S. gasoline above $4/gal amid U.S. military strikes and Strait of Hormuz choke risks (axios.com)
  • Heavy losses in South Korea’s KOSPI — driven by foreign sell‑offs — are spilling over into U.S. markets, as global interconnectedness heightens sensitivity to volatility (daltoninvestments.com)
  • Andy Burnham officially became the UK’s seventh prime minister in a decade on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer, raising fresh political uncertainty in global markets (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are escalating Middle East tensions affecting global markets?
The rising tensions have led to volatility in equity markets, a surge in oil prices, and higher bond yields, impacting investors worldwide.
Which stock markets and sectors experienced the biggest losses?
South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.5%, Japan 4%, and major US indices like the Dow and S&P 500 also declined; most losses were seen in healthcare and materials.
Why did gasoline prices in the U.S. rise above $4 per gallon?
Gasoline prices spiked due to increased global oil prices driven by renewed war concerns between the U.S. and Iran.
Which major mergers and acquisitions were mentioned?
The Paramount-Skydance $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery deal was delayed, and PayPal received a $53 billion bid from Stripe and Advent.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say

AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say

Image for Soccer-Charismatic Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve, on and off the pitch

Soccer-Charismatic Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve, on and off the pitch

Image for French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s

French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s

Image for Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet

Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet

Image for UK PM Burnham appoints Ed Miliband as foreign minister

UK PM Burnham appoints Ed Miliband as foreign minister

Image for UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal

UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister
Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister
Image for US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade
US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade
Image for UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering
UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering
Image for Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI
Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI
Image for On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London
On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London
Image for Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say
Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say
Image for US 'deeply concerned' after EU eyes carbon price for international flights
US 'deeply concerned' after EU eyes carbon price for international flights
Image for IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF
IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF
Image for Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate
Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate
Image for New UK leader Burnham says he will never take risks with economy
New UK leader Burnham says he will never take risks with economy
Image for UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care
UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care
Image for UK's Rachel Reeves resigns as finance minister
UK's Rachel Reeves resigns as finance minister
View All Finance Posts