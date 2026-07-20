Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI

Valeo to Manufacture Rare Earth-Free Drone Motors for Harmattan AI in France

Valeo and Harmattan AI Partner on Innovative Drone Motor Production

Development and Production Details

July 20 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Valeo will develop and produce electric drone motors in France for defense technology firm Harmattan AI, the companies said on Monday.

Rare Earth-Free Motor Design

The motors, designed for both civil and defense applications, will be manufactured without heavy rare earths to help secure the supply chain, they added.

Production Timeline and Location

• Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027 at a Valeo facility in France.

Strategic Importance of the Partnership

• Harmattan AI said the partnership helps maintain command of its production capabilities by addressing strategic vulnerabilities in the global supply chain.

• "This first contract in the drones sector leverages Valeo's industrial expertise to support national sovereignty," Valeo CEO Christophe Périllat said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier; Editring by Andrew Heavens)