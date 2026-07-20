GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Aerospace Defense Technology

Valeo to Manufacture Rare Earth-Free Drone Motors for Harmattan AI in France

Valeo and Harmattan AI Partner on Innovative Drone Motor Production

Development and Production Details

July 20 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Valeo will develop and produce electric drone motors in France for defense technology firm Harmattan AI, the companies said on Monday.

Rare Earth-Free Motor Design

The motors, designed for both civil and defense applications, will be manufactured without heavy rare earths to help secure the supply chain, they added.

Production Timeline and Location

• Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027 at a Valeo facility in France.

Strategic Importance of the Partnership

• Harmattan AI said the partnership helps maintain command of its production capabilities by addressing strategic vulnerabilities in the global supply chain.

• "This first contract in the drones sector leverages Valeo's industrial expertise to support national sovereignty," Valeo CEO Christophe Périllat said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier; Editring by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Valeo will locally manufacture electric drone motors in France using rare‑earth‑free technology, beginning early 2027, enhancing supply‑chain resilience.
  • The motors are for both civil and defense applications, aligning with Harmattan AI’s vertically integrated, sovereign production strategy.
  • This deal builds on Harmattan AI’s rapid rise—including becoming France’s first defense unicorn, large drone orders, and strategic partnerships in autonomous defense systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Valeo's new partnership about?
Valeo will develop and produce electric drone motors in France for defense technology firm Harmattan AI.
When will production of the drone motors begin?
Production is scheduled to start in early 2027 at a Valeo facility in France.
Do the drone motors use heavy rare earths?
No, the motors are designed to be manufactured without heavy rare earths to help secure the supply chain.
Why is Harmattan AI partnering with Valeo?
The partnership helps Harmattan AI maintain command of its production capabilities and address strategic supply chain vulnerabilities.
What is the significance of this contract for Valeo?
This is Valeo's first contract in the drone sector, leveraging its industrial expertise to support national sovereignty.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London

On the day Andy Burnham becomes UK PM, a northern city loses trains to London

Image for Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say

Private investors must pile cash into defence to fill public funding gap, executives say

Image for Soccer-Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

Soccer-Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

Image for US 'deeply concerned' after EU eyes carbon price for international flights

US 'deeply concerned' after EU eyes carbon price for international flights

Image for IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF

IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF

Image for Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate

Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for New UK leader Burnham says he will never take risks with economy
New UK leader Burnham says he will never take risks with economy
Image for UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care
UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care
Image for UK's Rachel Reeves resigns as finance minister
UK's Rachel Reeves resigns as finance minister
Image for GCAP fighter jet timeline 'will not change even if new country joins'
GCAP fighter jet timeline 'will not change even if new country joins'
Image for Factbox-Aircraft orders at Farnborough airshow as Boeing, Airbus race for deals
Factbox-Aircraft orders at Farnborough airshow as Boeing, Airbus race for deals
Image for ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030
ASML to offer employees €20,000 retention bonus for staying in 2027-2030
Image for Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries
Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries
Image for Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently, the Information reports
Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently, the Information reports
Image for GE Aerospace unveils breakthrough in hybrid-electric flight
GE Aerospace unveils breakthrough in hybrid-electric flight
Image for Portugal to buy three frigates built by Italy's Fincantieri
Portugal to buy three frigates built by Italy's Fincantieri
Image for EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law
EU waives penalties for oil and gas firms that breach methane law
Image for Russian steel magnate sells shipping firm operating in Sea of Azov, sources say
Russian steel magnate sells shipping firm operating in Sea of Azov, sources say
View All Finance Posts