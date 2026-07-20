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US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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US Senators Reassure Global Defense Firms, Oppose Tariffs at Farnborough Airshow

Senators Address Defense Contractors and Tariff Concerns at Farnborough

By David Shepardson

Bipartisan Support for Defense Industry Growth

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of nine U.S. senators on Monday sought to reassure defense contractors from American allies that growing demand for their products is real and urged the Trump administration not to impose tariffs on aerospace products.

Encouragement for Global Defense Collaboration

"Our message is encouragement to them to increase their capabilities to send the message that the demand signal is for real," said Republican Senator Jerry Moran at the Farnborough airshow. "We are doing the things in Congress that suggest that the demand is only going to grow."

    Moran added, "We need more demand to meet the demand for protecting our country." He said the event allows lawmakers to have talks especially with the Europeans "to reiterate and recommit ourselves that the United States wants to participate in a global economy and global national security."

Significance of U.S. Presence at Farnborough

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the senators represent a broad swath of the U.S., where aerospace is significant. She noted the U.S. had its biggest presence ever at Farnborough.

She noted last year China had an increased presence at the Paris air show. "The fact that we have such a large presence is important not just to America's industry but also to the partnerships that we need to have around the world to not only improve our economic security but our national security," Shaheen said.

U.S.-EU Cooperation on Defense and Backlog

Shaheen said there are key places where the U.S. and European Union need to work together to address defense needs and the backlog. 

Tariff Policy and Industry Impact

Commerce Department Probe and Tariff Exemptions

Earlier this month, the U.S. Commerce Department said it had completed a probe into imported commercial aircraft, ​jet engines and parts and found foreign goods raise U.S. ‌national security concerns but the Trump administration is not immediately seeking new tariffs.

Under heavy lobbying by the U.S. aviation sector, the Trump administration agreed to exempt airplanes and parts from ​tariffs as part of trade deals after briefly imposing tariffs ​on aviation last year.

Moran, Shaheen and others oppose tariffs. 

Industry Growth and Trade Surplus

Eric Fanning, CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, noted that the U.S. aerospace and defense industry has seen a 25% export increase over the last year with more than 2 million U.S. employees. "We are by far the global leaders," Fanning said.

Airplanes and parts have enjoyed a ​tariff-free regime under ​the 1979 Civil ⁠Aircraft Agreement, in which the U.S. sector enjoyed a $75 billion annual trade surplus.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Bipartisan U.S. senators, including Jerry Moran and Jeanne Shaheen, reassured foreign aerospace manufacturers at Farnborough about strong and growing U.S. demand, and advocated against new tariffs.
  • Commerce Department's recent investigation found national security risks in imported aircraft parts but stopped short of recommending immediate tariffs—maintaining a largely tariff‑free regime under the 1979 Civil Aircraft Agreement.
  • The U.S. aerospace and defense industry achieved $172.7 billion in exports and a $109.2 billion trade surplus in 2025—the largest of any U.S. manufacturing sector—highlighting its economic and strategic importance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US senators attend the Farnborough airshow?
US senators attended the Farnborough airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors of continued demand for their products and to encourage tariff-free trade.
What stance did the US senators take on aerospace tariffs?
The senators urged the US administration not to impose new tariffs on aerospace products, supporting a tariff-free trade environment.
How significant is the US aerospace industry's global role?
The US aerospace and defense industry leads globally, with a 25% export increase last year and over 2 million American employees.
What recent trade actions affected US aviation imports?
The Trump administration briefly imposed tariffs on aviation but later exempted airplanes and parts after industry lobbying.
Why is international cooperation important for US aerospace?
International cooperation helps address defense needs, trade backlogs, and improves both economic and national security.

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