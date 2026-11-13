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UK's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, energy boost; set for firm weekly gains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, energy boost; set for firm weekly gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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FTSE 100 Climbs on Healthcare, Energy Boost; Poised for Best Week in a Month

Market Performance and Sector Highlights

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, with healthcare and energy-related companies providing the biggest boosts, keeping the blue-chip index on track for its best weekly showing in about a month. 

The index gained 0.3% to 10,891.1 points by 1104 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.3%.

Weekly Gains and Leading Performers

• Both benchmarks, however, were headed for firm weekly gains, with the FTSE 100 set for its best week since mid-October

Top Gainers

• Aviva rose 2.7% to lead FTSE 100 gainers after posting a 19% rise in general insurance premiums for the first nine months of 2026

• Oil majors BP and Shell gained about 1% each and were among the biggest boosts to the index

• Healthcare heavyweights AstraZeneca and GSK also nudged higher, offering support to the main index

Sectoral Weakness

Miners and Defence

• Precious metal miners extended losses from the previous session, slipping 0.6% and set for an over 6% fall for the week, tracking recent weakness in gold prices

• Aerospace and defence-related stocks were among the losers, with Rolls-Royce, Weir Group and Babcock International down between 0.9% and 1.6%

Retail Sector

• DFS Furniture dropped 4.5% after the sofa retailer warned that the upholstery market had softened further, hit by strained household finances and weaker consumer confidence

Investor Focus and Economic Outlook

• Investors will look out for a US producer prices reading due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path

• The domestic data calendar is packed next week, with inflation readings and a jobs report expected

• After the Bank of England increased its main lending rate earlier this month, traders are pricing in an over 82% chance of another 25-basis-point hike next month, according to data compiled by LSEG

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 climbed 0.3% and is poised for its strongest weekly gain since mid‑October, led by healthcare and energy firms.
  • Aviva surged 2.7% after reporting a 19% rise in general insurance premiums for January–September 2026 (to £11.8 billion), boosting investor sentiment.
  • Traders price in an over 82% chance of a 25 bp Bank of England rate hike next month, as market watches key upcoming UK inflation and jobs data.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the FTSE 100's rise this week?
Healthcare and energy-related companies were the main contributors to the FTSE 100's gains this week.
Which companies were the top performers in the FTSE 100?
Aviva led the FTSE 100 gainers, with BP, Shell, AstraZeneca, and GSK also posting gains.
How did the FTSE 250 perform compared to the FTSE 100?
While the FTSE 100 gained, the FTSE 250 slipped by 0.3% during the same session.
What factors negatively affected the FTSE 100 this week?
Precious metal miners, aerospace and defence stocks, and DFS Furniture were among the main laggards.
What economic indicators are investors watching next week?
Investors are monitoring UK inflation readings, a jobs report, and the US producer prices reading.

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