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FTSE 100 climbs 1% on banks, miners boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 climbs 1% on banks, miners boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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FTSE 100 Jumps Over 1% as Banks and Miners Lift London Markets

FTSE 100 Rallies on Banking and Mining Strength

Nov 4 - Britain's FTSE 100 advanced on Wednesday as banks rallied ahead of an expected rate hike this week, while the weakening of the dollar following the Democrats' sweep of the US midterms lifted gold prices and shares of precious metal miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.18% to 10,764.49 points by 1121 GMT — on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in about six weeks; the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.83% to a two-month high.

Banking Stocks Lead the Gains

• Banking stocks, up 4.3% and set for their biggest one-day gain in nearly six months, were providing the biggest lift to the FTSE 100

Major Banks See Strong Performance

• HSBC, Standard Chartered, NatWest Group, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays rose between 3.6% and 4.8% each

Anticipation of Bank of England Rate Hike

• The rally came a day before the Bank of England's policy decision, with markets largely expecting a 25-basis-point hike in rates

Analyst Commentary

• "Banks have massively underperformed this year... if you do have a rate hike, it obviously increases that net interest income, which can be a bonus; it would be supportive," said Fiona Cincotta, senior markets analyst at City Index

Precious Metal Miners and Currency Movements

• Precious metal miners rose nearly 6.2%, set for their biggest one-day gain in nearly three months, tracking a 3% rise in gold prices [GOL/]

Impact of US Midterms on the Dollar

• The dollar slipped as Democrats' sweep of the US midterms elections raised concerns over the prospect of tighter AI regulation and its potential drag on economic growth [USD/]

Individual Stock Movers

Lion Finance Group

• Lion Finance Group rose 7.5% after the banking and financial services group announced a 62 million Georgian lari ($24.2 million) share buyback, lifting the stock among the FTSE 100's top gainers

Engineering Firm Weir

• Engineering firm Weir fell 7.7%, among the top FTSE 100 laggards, after flagging shorter-term headwinds from Middle East conflict and Chilean mine disruptions, despite maintaining its annual outlook

Metro Bank

• Metro Bank jumped 13.9% to lead the midcap index after reaffirming all its targets, including return on tangible equity of more than 13% in 2026, over 15% in 2027 and above 18% in 2028

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Banking stocks led the rally—HSBC, Standard Chartered, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays all rose 3.6–4.8%—on expectations of higher net interest income from an imminent 25bp BoE rate hike, marking their biggest one-day gain in nearly six months (tradingeconomics.com).
  • A Democratic sweep in the US midterms weakened the dollar—boosting gold (+3%) and precious metal miners, which jumped nearly 6.2%, their largest gain in almost three months (fxblue.com).
  • Lion Finance Group surged after announcing a sizable buyback (62 m Georgian lari ≈ $24.2 m) while engineering firm Weir dropped sharply on regional headwinds and Metro Bank climbed nearly 14% after reaffirming its mid‑ and long‑term targets (investments.bankofscotland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose 1.18% due to gains in bank stocks ahead of an expected Bank of England rate hike and increased miner shares from higher gold prices.
Which sectors led the FTSE 100 rally?
Banking and precious metal mining sectors led the rally, with banks up 4.3% and miners rising nearly 6.2%.
How did US midterm results impact the UK markets?
US midterm results weakened the dollar, which boosted gold prices and benefited London-listed precious metal miners.
What is the market expectation regarding the Bank of England?
Markets are largely expecting a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Bank of England, which supports banking stocks.
Which notable stocks had significant moves today?
HSBC, Standard Chartered, NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays, Lion Finance Group, and Metro Bank all posted strong gains, while Weir fell sharply.

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