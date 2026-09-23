Monolithic Power Systems rises 13.37% on Tuesday in US trading

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Monolithic Power Systems, trading on its US listing under the ticker MPWR, saw notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, closed at USD 1,203.75. On Thursday, the share price slipped to USD 1,194.93, a decrease of 0.73% on the day. Friday brought a recovery, with the stock closing at USD 1,231.17, up 3.03% from the previous session.

The following Monday saw a decline, with Monolithic Power Systems finishing at USD 1,149.77, down 6.61%. On Tuesday, the price edged up slightly to USD 1,151.88, a 0.18% gain. Wednesday’s session closed at USD 1,171.93, an increase of 1.74%. Thursday saw a marginal decrease to USD 1,169.58, down 0.2%. On Friday, the stock closed at USD 1,185.61, a 1.37% rise.

The next Monday session marked a stronger gain, with the stock closing at USD 1,253.59, up 5.73%. This was followed by Tuesday’s close at USD 1,365.39, an 8.92% increase. In the most recent session, on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, Monolithic Power Systems opened at USD 1,273.00. The price ranged between a low of USD 1,271.20 and a high of USD 1,387.46 during the session, before closing at USD 1,380.62. This represented a 13.37% increase from the previous close of USD 1,217.80.

Trading volume on Tuesday reached 1,451,586 shares. Monolithic Power Systems operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently listed as a constituent of any major indices in the data provided.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be found.