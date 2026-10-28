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Stocks get AI lift, dollar holds steady ahead of Fed decision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stocks get AI lift, dollar holds steady ahead of Fed decision

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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AI Stocks Surge in Asia, Dollar Steady Before Federal Reserve Policy Decision

Asian Markets Rally Amid AI Enthusiasm and Federal Reserve Anticipation

By Rae Wee

AI Stocks Drive Market Gains

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asia stocks rallied on Wednesday after a resurgence in AI enthusiasm ahead of earnings from industry bellwethers later in the US day, while the dollar was perky ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reporting a more than seven-fold rise in quarterly operating profit added to the buoyant mood.

Upcoming US Tech Earnings

The AI rally faces its next test when technology giants Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings after market close, with investors looking for evidence of returns that would justify the hefty price of AI build-out.

"While we're expecting strong results across the board, the focus is less about the actual earnings results than about whether the capex spending for AI growth will translate into sustainable revenue growth for these companies, which remains a big question mark," said SWBC Chief Investment Officer Chris Brigati.

"The period of a rising market lifting all stocks has started to shift. Future expectations are more focused upon execution risk and how much future success is already embedded in the current stock price."

Regional Market Performance

Ahead of US earnings, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.85% in early Asia trade, with Japan's Nikkei adding 1.2% and South Korea's KOSPI jumping more than 3%.

Shares of SK Hynix rose 3% shortly after open, before paring gains to last trade 1.75% higher.

A series of AI-related funding announcements from Meta, SpaceX and Broadcom this week has breathed new life into the AI trade, with sentiment further boosted by Anthropic's initial public offering filing.

U.S. futures were little changed, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures edged 0.03% lower.

Federal Reserve Policy Decision Looms

What Will the Fed Do?

Earnings aside, investors are watching for the Fed's policy decision later on Wednesday, where a steady outcome is widely expected.

Interest Rate Outlook and Inflation Concerns

Market focus, however, will be on what policymakers say regarding the outlook for interest rates, with inflation concern still front and centre as war in the Middle East drags on.

Analysts at JPMorgan said in a client note they anticipate at least two hawkish dissents.

"Market participants will likely focus on how Chair (Kevin) Warsh couches the decision, and we think deferring on an explanation will be viewed as dovish in nature," they said.

Ahead of the decision, the dollar index held near a two-week high against six major currencies at 102.37.

Currency and Commodity Market Movements

Meanwhile, the kiwi tumbled more than 1% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand confounded market expectations by leaving its policy interest rate unchanged.

The Australian dollar rose 0.25% to $0.7043 following data which showed consumer prices rose sharply in the third quarter of the year as fuel costs jumped, while core inflation stayed uncomfortably hot.

In Israel, the shekel weakened after exit polls showed the country's wartime election appeared deadlocked.

In oil markets, Brent crude futures were up 0.47% at $114.42 a barrel and US crude added 0.55% to $100.45. [O/R]

An agreement to end the US-Israeli war with Iran remains elusive. Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday, a day after talks with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

Spot gold was largely flat at $4,057.95 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • SK Hynix reported a more than seven-fold jump in third-quarter operating profit to a record high, driven by AI memory demand, also unveiling a massive shareholder return plan worth over US$75 billion. (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Asia-Pacific equities advanced sharply—MSCI ex‑Japan +0.85%, Nikkei +1.2%, KOSPI +3%—as markets anticipated earnings from AI-focused tech giants. (apnews.com)
  • Meta increased its equity fundraising substantially to finance AI expansion, signaling sustained investor appetite for AI investments. (axios.com)
  • The US dollar held near a two‑week high ahead of the Fed’s Oct 28 decision, with focus on remarks from Chairman Warsh amid expectations of no rate change but possible hawkish dissents. (apnews.com)
  • Commodity and FX movements were notable: Brent crude rose (~0.47%) to US$114.42, oil and gold prices drifted ahead of geopolitical talks, while currencies like the kiwi tumbled after RBNZ’s surprise hold on rates. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks rally today?
Asian stocks rallied due to renewed enthusiasm for AI and strong earnings from SK Hynix, along with positive sentiment ahead of US tech company earnings.
What are investors watching for in the Federal Reserve decision?
Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady but are focusing on policymakers' comments about future interest rate outlook amid ongoing inflation concerns.
How did the US dollar perform before the Fed announcement?
The US dollar index held near a two-week high against major currencies ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision.
Which companies are central to the current AI rally?
The AI rally is driven by companies like SK Hynix, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, SpaceX, and Broadcom, whose funding and earnings reports are closely watched.

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