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Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Dollar Stays Near One-Week High as Gulf Tensions Shake Global Markets

Market Reactions and Currency Movements Amid Middle East Unrest

By Jiaxing Li

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday, with markets torn between conflicting Middle East signals, as hostilities in the region stoked renewed fears over energy supplies while hopes for a ceasefire offered some relief.

Major Currency Pairs and Dollar Index Performance

Against the yen, the dollar was largely flat at 162.50 yen. The euro was also little changed at $1.1415, while the British pound held firm at $1.3434 af.ter Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham vowed to stick to fiscal rules.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 100.96, near its highest level since July 15.

Impact of Middle East Tensions on Global Markets

Oil Price Volatility and Geopolitical Risks

Markets remained hostage to Middle East tensions, with oil prices experiencing sharp swings near six-week highs. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, raising the threat to global energy supplies, while hopes of de-escalation were still alive after Tehran received a 10-day ceasefire proposal from mediators.

Expert Insights on Market Volatility

"There is the hope for easing in a little bit of tensions and we'll hit a pause button at some stage. It's all still very volatile," Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a podcast.

"We have to wait and see how it develops. We need to see whether this escalates."

Inflation Risks and Central Bank Responses

U.S. Treasury Yields and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury yields crept back up as traders weighed whether a renewed jump in oil prices, driven by the widening war with Iran, would eventually feed through to consumer prices.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remained elevated, trading at 4.5937%, while yields on 30-year Treasuries were also firmly above the 5% mark.

Currency Movements in Asia-Pacific and Europe

The New Zealand dollar was 0.4% stronger at $0.5860, hitting its highest level since early June, after strong inflation data reinforced expectations of further rate hikes. The Australian dollar was a touch stronger at $0.7001.

ECB Survey and Rate Expectations

Meanwhile, a European Central Bank survey showed on Monday that euro zone firms expect selling prices to rise more moderately. The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged this week but high oil prices are fuelling bets for another hike in the 2.25% deposit rate in September.

Trade Tensions and Canadian Dollar Performance

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar steadied after dropping to a one-month low, after the United States imposed a new tariff of 50% on a wide range of Canadian products in response to what it called Ottawa's "discriminatory treatment".

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong KongEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East hostilities—including a Houthi naval blockade on Saudi Arabia—are driving up oil prices and underpinning the dollar’s strength as a safe‑haven asset. (apnews.com)
  • Treasury yields are rising on inflation concerns tied to energy price shocks, supporting the dollar and weighing on risk assets. (investing.com)
  • European Central Bank survey shows euro‑zone firms expect more moderate selling‑price and input‑cost increases despite geopolitical pressures—suggesting contained inflation ahead. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near a one-week high?
The US dollar is near a one-week high due to heightened Middle East tensions and concerns over energy supplies, which have increased market volatility.
How are Gulf tensions affecting global markets?
Gulf tensions, especially hostilities and a naval blockade threat, are causing sharp oil price swings and uncertainty in global markets.
What is the impact of Middle East events on oil prices?
Conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices to six-week highs due to fears of disruptions to global energy supplies.
What currencies have responded to these events?
The US dollar, yen, euro, pound, New Zealand dollar, Australian dollar, and Canadian dollar have all shown movement in response to recent events.
What are the risks for inflation due to recent market changes?
Rising oil prices from Gulf tensions could increase inflation risks, as higher energy costs may feed through to consumer prices.

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