Partners Group Ends Fourth Infrastructure Fund with Over $15 Billion Raised
Partners Group's Fourth Direct Infrastructure Investment Programme
Fundraising Milestone
Significant Growth Compared to Previous Fund
July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group said on Monday it has closed its fourth direct infrastructure investment programme at more than $15 billion, making it over 50% larger than its previous infrastructure fund.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Linda Pasquini)