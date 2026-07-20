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Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over $15 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over $15 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Partners Group Ends Fourth Infrastructure Fund with Over $15 Billion Raised

Partners Group's Fourth Direct Infrastructure Investment Programme

Fundraising Milestone

Significant Growth Compared to Previous Fund

July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group said on Monday it has closed its fourth direct infrastructure investment programme at more than $15 billion, making it over 50% larger than its previous infrastructure fund.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Fourth direct infrastructure programme closed above $15 billion, significantly exceeding prior fund size (~$8.5 billion) (partnersgroup.com)
  • Infrastructure AuM reached USD 41.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, with direct infrastructure attracting USD 6.1 billion in H1 2026 new client demand (partnersgroup.com)
  • The fund closure underscores strong investor appetite amid thematic tailwinds—such as AI, electrification, decarbonization—and supports Partners Group’s robust fundraising and growth momentum (partnersgroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total value of Partners Group's fourth direct infrastructure investment program?
Partners Group's fourth direct infrastructure investment program closed at over $15 billion.
How does the new infrastructure fund size compare to the previous one?
The new fund is over 50% larger than Partners Group's previous infrastructure fund.
Who manages the fourth direct infrastructure investment program?
The fund is managed by Swiss asset manager Partners Group.
On which date was the closing of the infrastructure program announced?
The closing of the infrastructure program was announced on July 20.

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