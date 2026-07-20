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Ryanair sees lower summer fares as profit misses forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair sees lower summer fares as profit misses forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Ryanair Warns of Lower Summer Fares as Quarterly Profit Misses Expectations

Ryanair's Financial Performance and Fare Outlook

Quarterly Profit Results

DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair warned on Monday that its average summer fares looked set to be modestly down on last year amid uncertainty around the Iran war, while after-tax profit for the low-cost airline's April-June quarter fell short of analyst forecasts.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers reported an after-tax profit of €538 million ($615.6 million) for its fiscal first quarter through June 30, compared with a forecast of €579 million in a company poll of analysts.

Previous Guidance and Fare Discounts

At its last quarterly results in May, Ryanair said it was discounting some prices to keep volumes up amid headwinds from the war, and warned fares could be broadly flat between July and September.

Factors Affecting Fares

First-quarter average fares were 6% lower than the same period last year "as the Middle East conflict led to consumer hesitancy, concerns about EU jet-fuel shortages, economic uncertainty and later bookings," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

Outlook for Second Quarter Pricing

"Despite a recent, slight, uptick in volumes, and less price stimulation, Q2 pricing is trending modestly down year-on-year and the final H1 fare outcome is heavily dependent on the strength of close-in bookings in August and September," he said.

Importance of Close-In Bookings

Close-in bookings refer to last-minute reservations, and are generally the main source of profit for budget airlines.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8739 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 profit of €538 million fell short of the €579 million analyst forecast, highlighting cost pressures and cautious consumer demand (investing.com).
  • Average fares were down around 6 % year‑on‑year in Q1, weighed by Middle East uncertainty, fuel worries, inflation and delayed bookings (investing.com).
  • Summer fares are expected to be broadly flat to modestly down, with close‑in bookings critical to H1 outcomes amid geopolitical and economic headwinds (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Ryanair's summer fares expected to be lower this year?
Ryanair indicated average summer fares are set to be modestly down due to uncertainty around the Iran war, economic factors, and consumer hesitancy.
How did Ryanair's profit perform in the April-June quarter?
Ryanair reported an after-tax profit of €538 million, which was below the analyst forecast of €579 million for the fiscal first quarter.
What factors contributed to lower fares for Ryanair?
Lower fares resulted from consumer hesitancy linked to the Middle East conflict, concerns over EU jet-fuel shortages, economic uncertainty, and later bookings.
What does 'close-in bookings' mean in the airline industry?
Close-in bookings refer to last-minute reservations, which are typically a main profit driver for budget airlines like Ryanair.
What is influencing Ryanair's Q2 pricing trends?
Ryanair's Q2 pricing is trending modestly down year-on-year and is heavily dependent on the strength of close-in bookings in August and September.

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