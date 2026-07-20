UK PM Burnham Appoints Reynolds as Business Minister, Rayner for Housing

Key Appointments in the UK Government

Reynolds Returns as Business Minister

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham brought back Jonathan Reynolds as business minister and Angela Rayner as housing minister, Burnham's office said in a statement on Monday.

Expanded Role for Reynolds

Reynolds was named Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade in an expanded role after losing his position as business minister to Peter Kyle in a reshuffle under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Rayner's Return to Housing

Background on Rayner's Departure

Rayner stepped down from her roles as housing secretary, deputy prime minister and deputy Labour Party leader last year after admitting she had unintentionally underpaid taxes on a property purchase and was found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct.

Cleared of Deliberate Wrongdoing

In May, she said she had been cleared of deliberate wrongdoing over her tax affairs.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Daniel Wallis)