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UK PM Burnham names Reynolds as business minister, Rayner for housing - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham names Reynolds as business minister, Rayner for housing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Politics UK Government Finance Business News

UK PM Burnham Appoints Reynolds as Business Minister, Rayner for Housing

Key Appointments in the UK Government

Reynolds Returns as Business Minister

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham brought back Jonathan Reynolds as business minister and Angela Rayner as housing minister, Burnham's office said in a statement on Monday.

Expanded Role for Reynolds

Reynolds was named Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade in an expanded role after losing his position as business minister to Peter Kyle in a reshuffle under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Rayner's Return to Housing

Background on Rayner's Departure

Rayner stepped down from her roles as housing secretary, deputy prime minister and deputy Labour Party leader last year after admitting she had unintentionally underpaid taxes on a property purchase and was found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct.

Cleared of Deliberate Wrongdoing

In May, she said she had been cleared of deliberate wrongdoing over her tax affairs.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Jonathan Reynolds returns as head of the enlarged Business, Innovation, Science and Trade department, signaling a pro-enterprise tilt under PM Burnham.
  • Angela Rayner, having previously resigned over a stamp duty ethics breach in September 2025, is reinstated to the housing portfolio after being cleared of deliberate wrongdoing.
  • These appointments underscore Burnham’s intent to blend experience and redemption, while projecting stability and responsiveness to key economic and housing challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new UK business minister?
Jonathan Reynolds has been named as the new Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade by PM Andy Burnham.
What role has Angela Rayner been appointed to?
Angela Rayner has been appointed as the new housing minister by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
Why did Angela Rayner step down from her previous roles?
Angela Rayner stepped down last year after admitting to unintentionally underpaying taxes and breaching the ministerial code of conduct.
Has Angela Rayner been cleared of wrongdoing regarding her tax affairs?
Yes, Angela Rayner said in May that she had been cleared of deliberate wrongdoing concerning her tax affairs.
Who made the statement about the ministerial appointments?
The announcement was made by the office of Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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