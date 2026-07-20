US Expresses Deep Concern Over EU Carbon Price Plans for International Flights

US Reaction to EU Carbon Pricing on International Flights

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States is "deeply concerned" about the European Union's plans to impose carbon costs on some international flights, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation told Reuters on Monday.

Official US Statement

• "The United States remains deeply concerned about any expansion of the EU's Emission Trading System," the spokesperson said.

Details of the European Commission Proposal

Scope and Thresholds

• The European Commission published proposals on Friday to start applying costs on emissions from international flights departing Europe - measured by a specific point in central Europe - and landing in countries up to 5,000 km away.

Implications for US-Europe Flights

• That threshold would exclude direct flights from Europe to the United States - a limit some EU officials said had been designed to avoid stoking tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. However, U.S. officials are still concerned about the proposal.

US Response and Historical Context

Potential Actions by the US

• "We are analyzing the European Commission's proposal and will take appropriate steps as needed to protect American consumers and businesses," the spokesperson added.

Previous US-EU Disputes Over ETS

2012 Blocked Expansion

• Washington blocked a previous attempt by the EU to expand its ETS to cover international flights in 2012.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Makini Brice, Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)