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Morning Bid: Rising oil, yields rain on AI party - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Rising oil, yields rain on AI party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Threaten Stock and AI Rally

Market Overview and Key Influences

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

As Spain was hoisting the World Cup, the U.S. military was starting its ninth straight day of attacks on Iran, which in turn was striking targets across the region. Just a handful of ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday and one was reported to be on fire.

Brent duly climbed above $90 a barrel for the first time since early June and Treasury bond futures slipped as investors narrowed the odds on a Federal Reserve rate hike, with a September move implied at around 65%.

Impact of Rising Treasury Yields on Equities

Historical Context and Current Concerns

The rise in 30-year Treasury yields above 5.0% carries a warning for equity valuations. Just a glance at a chart shows yields have spent little time above that barrier in the past two decades, and when they do stocks tend to have a bad time.

Earnings Season and Tech Sector Performance

That raises the stakes for earnings season with Alphabet, Intel and Tesla among a host of companies reporting this week.

Expectations for tech profits are sky high and results have to be truly exceptional not to get punished. Taiwanese chip maker TSMC last week handily beat guidance, yet its shares still slid 7%.

Asian Markets Reaction

South Korea's chip-heavy market has sunk by a quarter in the past month as retail investors got squeezed out of highly leveraged positions. The index was down another 3.0% on Monday, though that was better than many had feared.

Japan's Nikkei was on holiday but futures were actually trading higher, holding out hope for some stabilisation. Futures for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were a shade firmer, again a solid performance given the flow of negative news.

Central Bank Policy and Currency Markets

European Central Bank Meeting

The latest spike in oil will be a headache for the European Central Bank which meets on Thursday and is considered likely to hold rates at 2.25% following June's hike.

Attention will be on policymakers' guidance with markets almost fully priced for a rise at its September meeting and rates of 2.75% early next year.

UK Political Developments and Sterling

Sterling held at $1.3447 as bond markets waited for Britain's incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham to name a new treasurer. Shabana Mahmood seems to be the market's favourite candidate, ahead of Ed Miliband.

Key Data and Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Canada CPI for June, U.S. leading index for June

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical hostilities spurred Brent crude above $90—its highest since mid‑June—as tanker traffic near the Strait of Hormuz slowed, with one vessel reportedly on fire (axios.com).
  • 30‑year US Treasury yields exceeded 5%, a level rarely sustained over the past two decades, historically triggering equity market stress (goldmansachs.com).
  • TSMC delivered strong earnings and raised guidance but its shares still dropped ~7%, underscoring heightened profit expectations in the AI‑driven tech sector (taipeitimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are rising oil prices affecting global markets?
Rising oil prices are increasing concerns about inflation and impacting stock markets, especially as Brent crude climbs above $90 per barrel.
What is the impact of higher Treasury yields on stocks?
Higher Treasury yields, particularly the 30-year above 5.0%, pose a risk to equity valuations, often leading to declines in stock markets.
Which tech companies are under pressure during this earnings season?
Alphabet, Intel, and Tesla are among tech giants reporting earnings, facing high expectations amid market volatility.
What is the European Central Bank expected to do this week?
The ECB is expected to hold rates steady at 2.25% but may signal a rate hike for September, as markets are pricing in further increases.
What developments could influence markets on Monday?
Markets are watching Canada's CPI for June, the U.S. leading index, and political changes in the UK for potential market impact.

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